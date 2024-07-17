Zoo helps dogs training to join anti-poaching unit

Two dogs being trained to join anti-poaching teams in Africa have come face to face with some of the animals they will help to protect at a Yorkshire zoo.

Fudge, a two-year-old cocker spaniel, and Rocket, a 15-month-old fox red labrador, spent time at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, in order to familiarise themselves with animals such as leopards, rhinos, giraffes and zebras.

Organised by Dogs 4 Wildlife, the visit allowed the dogs to get used to the various sights and smells they will be faced with in southern Africa.

Darren Priddle, co-founder and director of Dogs 4 Wildlifesaid: "Being able to desensitise our conservation dogs to the sights, sounds and smells of some of the wildlife they will go on to protect and conserve is vital to their effective development."

Once trained, Rocket and Fudge will join a team of more than 15 dogs working in Africa with rangers to help protect species at risk from poachers.

Rocket will also work as a detection dog, stationed at airports, ports and border checkpoints, looking for products of animal origin such as rhino horn or animal skins.

Mr Priddle added: “It is fantastic to see that Yorkshire Wildlife Park promotes the highest standards of animal welfare and care and is also heavily involved in the education of local school children, realising how important our future generations are to our natural world, is very close to our own hearts.

“Working collaboratively to help safeguard the planet’s wildlife and educate our children to the value of our planets natural environments is the key to a sustainable future.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park Director Neville Williams said: "It was really exciting to meet the dogs and hear about their future role helping conservation – every little gain in the fight for conservation is a step forward."

