Zoo Orangutans Treated to 'Tree-Mendous' Towers
A pair of orangutans have begun exploring two new climbing towers built in their habitat in Melbourne Zoo.
Zoos Victoria told Storyful that crews constructed the “tree-mendous” new towers for the orangutans at Melbourne Zoo.
The orangutans, 22-year-old Malu and 34-year-old Gabby, are regularly climbing the new towers to “survey their surroundings and scout potential nesting spots,” Zoos Victoria said. Credit: Zoos Victoria via Storyful
