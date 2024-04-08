Zoo Orangutans Treated to 'Tree-Mendous' Towers

A pair of orangutans have begun exploring two new climbing towers built in their habitat in Melbourne Zoo.

Zoos Victoria told Storyful that crews constructed the “tree-mendous” new towers for the orangutans at Melbourne Zoo.

The orangutans, 22-year-old Malu and 34-year-old Gabby, are regularly climbing the new towers to “survey their surroundings and scout potential nesting spots,” Zoos Victoria said. Credit: Zoos Victoria via Storyful

