Zoo plan gets go-ahead but could still be blocked

Council bosses look set to try to block a decision to approve plans for a zoo.

The bid for the attraction at Orchards Farm at Holmes Chapel in Cheshire was given the go ahead by Cheshire East Council's planning committee.

But officers - who have twice recommended it should be refused because of the impact on the area - said they would take the decision to a higher up "strategic planning board".

Committee chairperson Joy Bratherton said the officers were trying to "take the power away" from elected members.

In March 2023, officers turned down an application from Zoo2U to relocate from Alsager to land at Holmes Chapel.

When the plan was put in again last year officers again recommended refusal on the grounds it could damage the character and appearance of the area.

On Wednesday, the southern planning committee disagreed with the officers’ recommendation and voted to approve the plan.

Councillor Andrew Kolker, of the Dane Valley ward, said: "To be brutally honest, I can’t think of a better place to put a zoo like this."

Planning officer Daniel Evans said if the committee voted to approve the application it would be viewed as a departure from policy and would have to be referred up to the strategic planning board (SPB).

Committee chairperson Mrs Bratherton (Lab) said she saw "nothing untoward" about the plans or any potential negative impact on the area.

She added: "It is the officer’s interpretation and we, as the elected members, are saying we don’t agree with your interpretation of it.

"To say that now has to go up to the strategic planning board takes away my power as a planning committee member to make a decision on something which is in our remit today."

