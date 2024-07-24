Zoo plan looks set to be refused a second time

Plans for a zoo in Cheshire look set to be refused a second time.

Zoo2U wants to build a zoo in Holmes Chapel so it can move from its current base in Alsager.

More than 1,300 people have signed a letter in support of the plan, and 270 have objected, and Cheshire East Council officers have recommended it is refused again.

The planning committee - which previously refused the scheme because of the impact on the countryside - will hear the bid again on 31 July.

The zoo has mammals, birds and reptiles and runs displays, school workshops, therapy sessions in care homes, and its owners want to move to the bigger site.

The application was resubmitted after plans for a farm shop and cafe next to the site - close to a farm and dairy - were approved.

The planning officers said while the plans would "complement and support" the farm and support local tourism, the planned buildings would "harm the open countryside.

The officers added the development would not "make the best use of existing infrastructure".

In recommending the proposal for refusal, the planning officers said the scheme was "not a suitable proposal that complies with development plan policies".

The plans will be discussed by councillors next week.

