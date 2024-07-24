Zoo plan looks set to be refused a second time

BBC
·1 min read

Plans for a zoo in Cheshire look set to be refused a second time.

Zoo2U wants to build a zoo in Holmes Chapel so it can move from its current base in Alsager.

More than 1,300 people have signed a letter in support of the plan, and 270 have objected, and Cheshire East Council officers have recommended it is refused again.

The planning committee - which previously refused the scheme because of the impact on the countryside - will hear the bid again on 31 July.

The zoo has mammals, birds and reptiles and runs displays, school workshops, therapy sessions in care homes, and its owners want to move to the bigger site.

The application was resubmitted after plans for a farm shop and cafe next to the site - close to a farm and dairy - were approved.

The planning officers said while the plans would "complement and support" the farm and support local tourism, the planned buildings would "harm the open countryside.

The officers added the development would not "make the best use of existing infrastructure".

In recommending the proposal for refusal, the planning officers said the scheme was "not a suitable proposal that complies with development plan policies".

The plans will be discussed by councillors next week.

Why not follow BBC North West on X? For more local politics coverage, BBC Politics North West is on BBC One on Sunday at 10:00am and on BBC iPlayer. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

    EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.

  • In the news today: Evacuation ordered for Jasper Park and townsite

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Northern Lights may shine across much of Canada late Tuesday night

    A solar storm erupted from the surface of the Sun over the weekend, aimed more or less directly at Earth.

  • Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., get front-row view of battle to save their town

    WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.

  • Design revealed for new Calgary event centre

    Calgarians got a first look Monday at drawings for the new event centre slated to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome. The name of the new arena, Scotia Place, was inadvertently revealed just hours before the official announcement and groundbreaking at the building site in the community of Victoria Park.In a release, the city says the building's design is influenced by the ancestral land of Indigenous peoples and of a shared purpose – to gather."A striking feature of the building is the cent

  • Calgary zoo polar bear drowned after rough play with enclosure mate: necropsy

    CALGARY — A necropsy has shown that a polar bear at the Calgary zoo died by drowning after his throat was crushed by a fellow bear in rough play considered normal for the massive predators.

  • Battle to keep historic town wet and safe, as B.C. fire tally surges, homes destroyed

    BARKERVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is drenched, both from overnight rains and sprinklers dousing its timber buildings, some more than 150 years old.

  • 72-year-old man picking berries in Montana kills grizzly bear who attacked him

    The man shot and killed the bear with a handgun in response, but not before he received significant injuries for which he had to be hospitalized.

  • A 7-month-old tree kangaroo peeked out of its mom's pouch at the Bronx Zoo and here are the photos

    NEW YORK (AP) — The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mom's furry white pouch.

  • As Alberta heat wave slowly subsides, other hazards arise

    Alberta has seen record-breaking heat over the last week but the ridge is finally breaking down, offering some much needed relief from the heat. Northern Alberta is also set to receive a heavy dousing of rain, borderline flood-worthy. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • Significant severe storm threat for Ontario

    Ample storm energy and impressive dynamics in eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon

  • Jasper National Park wildfire latest as 25K people evacuated

    About 25,000 people were evacuated from Jasper National Park overnight Tuesday as wildfires threatening the mountain park in western Alberta. With team noon news coverage on the latest, here's Lisa MacGregor in Jasper, Michael King on evacuees being welcomed in Calgary and Kendra Slugoski on the overall wildfire situation in Alberta.

  • Weather agency warns of B.C. tornado risk, storms could also bring high winds, hail

    Environment Canada is warning about possible tornados in British Columbia's central Interior, where severe thunderstorms could also bring heavy rain and hailstones the size of nickels.

  • Calgary moves down to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced on Tuesday that Calgary has officially moved down to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions.It comes after Calgary has been experiencing ongoing water supply issues that were triggered by a catastrophic failure in the Bearspaw south feeder main on June 5.City officials delayed the move down from Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions on Monday, citing recent issues with intake pumps at both the Bearspaw and Glenmore water treatment plants.On Tuesday afternoon, Gondek

  • World recorded hottest day on July 21, monitor says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Sunday, July 21 was the hottest day ever recorded, according to preliminary data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, which has tracked such global weather patterns since 1940. The global average surface air temperature on Sunday reached 17.09 degrees Celsius (62.76 degrees Fahrenheit) — slightly higher than the previous record set last July of 17.08 C (62.74 F) — as heatwaves scorched large swathes of the United States, Europe and Russia. Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus service, said that it was possible the beginning of this week could eclipse Sunday's record as heatwaves continue to sizzle across the world.

  • Cocaine found in sharks caught along coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, study shows

    Researchers at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute in Brazil found cocaine in 13 Brazilian Sharpnose sharks caught off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

  • India Scraps Import Taxes to Speed Green Energy Uptake

    (Bloomberg) -- India will remove import taxes on 25 critical minerals and ramp up efforts to develop small-scale nuclear reactors to speed its adoption of clean energy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.Most Read from BloombergWhat Initial Polling Data Show About the Trump-Harris MatchupA Six-Second Decision Shows How Harris Snapped Up DelegatesHarris Has Enough Delegates to Clinch Nomination for PresidentWiz Rejects Google’s $23 Billion Offer, Seeks IPO InsteadTrump

  • Typhoon Gaemi strengthens as it nears Taiwan, work halted, flights cancelled

    YILAN, Taiwan (Reuters) -Taiwan hunkered down on Wednesday for the arrival of a strengthening Typhoon Gaemi, with financial markets shut, people getting the day off work and flights cancelled, while the military went on stand-by amid forecasts of torrential rain. Gaemi, expected to be the strongest storm to hit Taiwan in eight years, is set to make landfall on the northeast coast on Wednesday evening, the weather authorities said. They upgraded its status to a strong typhoon, packing gusts of up to 227 kph (141 mph) near its centre.

  • Over a dozen homes scorched in Southern California wildfire sparked by fireworks

    A fast-moving wildfire that tore through more than a dozen homes in Southern California Sunday was sparked by fireworks, officials said, and the search is on for those responsible.

  • Silicon Valley-backed voter plan for a new California city won't be on the November ballot after all

    A Silicon Valley-backed initiative to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area on land now zoned for agriculture won't be on the Nov. 5 ballot after all, officials said Monday. The California Forever campaign qualified for the ballot in June, but a Solano County report released last week raised questions about the project and concluded it “may not be financially feasible.” With Solano County supervisors set to consider the report on Tuesday, organizers suddenly withdrew the measure and said they would try again in two years.