Zoo remains hopeful for return of missing hawk

Harris's hawks are often used to keep other birds away from locations - such as Rufus (pictured) being given such a job at the Wimbledon tennis championships [PA Media]

A zoo says it is "holding out hope" for the return of a missing Harris's hawk which flew away during a training session.

The young male, Churro, took a wider flight path than usual at Whipsnade Zoo, Bedfordshire, and is believed to be residing locally.

He is wearing a blue ID ring on his right leg and has dark brown feathers, with a rounded shape to his tail feathers when in flight, unlike the forked V-shape of a red kite.

The zoo has appealed for local people to keep an eye out and report any sightings to them as soon as possible.

The zoo, near Dunstable, has asked any sightings to be reported by calling 07929 358255 if Churro can still be seen, or by using what.three.words to record the location [PA Media]

Churro flew away on Friday, 2 August. Despite keepers searching the area and responding to sightings, they have not been able to retrieve him.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: "We've been so grateful for all of the calls we've received so far from people trying to help.

"Unfortunately, they've not turned out to be Churro yet, but we're still holding out hope."

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More like this story

Related internet links