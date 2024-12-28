Zoo welcomes adorable endangered pygmy hippo in time for Christmas

Reuben Hodson

Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the birth of a baby pygmy hippo, who arrived on 9 December after a seven-month gestation.

It is the third calf of Iris and Corwin, the young hippo’s mother and father.

The zoo recorded a healthy weight of 15 pounds, just two and a half per cent of a full-grown pygmy hippo’s 600-pound body weight.

The birth is important for the conservation of the species. Fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos remain in the wild, according to estimates from The International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Latest Stories

  • A U.S. Zoo Gets a Hippopotamus For Christmas! Pygmy Hippo Born in December Makes Public Debut

    "Most people don't get a hippopotamus for Christmas at all, so we feel lucky to have received two over the years," the Metro Richmond Zoo shared

  • Watch: Tiger shark hunts inches from beach in 'on-your-toes' moment

    Florida Keys Travel this week shared dramatic footage showing a tiger shark chasing a turtle to the beach as something to ponder the “next time you think about visiting the Florida Keys.” The company added: “The wild beauty of the ocean always keeps you on your toes…

  • Ample rain and warmth on deck for Ontario as storm systems rolls in

    Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend

  • Another storm aims for the West Coast, hazardous travel for some in B.C.

    Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.

  • 'I had a small cut... then a shark appeared'

    Zara Lachlan, 21, hopes to become the first woman to row solo from Europe to South America.

  • Industry withholding data on one of Canada's largest fisheries, advocates say

    Advocates and scientists are raising concerns with the availability of data on one of Canada's largest fisheries, as the Department of Fisheries and Oceans DFO is waiting on industry to provide data on the herring fishery in southwest Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy. For decades, herring stock has been declining, and has been in the critical zone since 2018.In July, DFO reduced the total allowable catch to 16,000 tonnes per season, from 21,000, fixing the quota at the reduced level until 2027.

  • Power restored for thousands on Boxing Day after storms hit southwest B.C.

    Environment Canada lifted all heavy rainfall and strong wind warnings for B.C. on Boxing Day, after storms wreaked havoc, leaving thousands of people without power on Christmas.A storm system brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h in exposed sections of the B.C. coast, leading to widespread ferry cancellations between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island and in straits and inlets in southwest B.C.At one point on Christmas Day, more than 8,000 B.C. Hydro customers were without power, as around 100

  • Virginia Zoo Welcomes Birth of Adorable Pygmy Hippo

    The Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, has announced the rare and exciting arrival of a baby pygmy hippo on December 9.The calf was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release on December 24.The calf was already nursing and bonding with her mother and would soon be visible to visitors, the zoo said.A public poll was launched to help choose the calf’s name from a shortlist of four: Poppy, Juniper, Hammie Mae, or Omi. Polling closes on December 31 and the winning name would be revealed on New Year’s Day, the zoo said. Credit: Metro Richmond Zoo via Storyful

  • Storm risk for B.C. on Boxing Day with another storm on the horizon

    A powerful system inundated B.C.'s South Coast on Christmas Day bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts. A day later, another system is again gearing up in the Pacific aimed at the South Coast. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide

    A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year

  • Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo

    An endangered pygmy hippo has been born at a Virginia zoo. The yet-unnamed female was born Dec. 9 at Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia. This is the parent's second calf to arrive right before the holidays.

  • Repair bill nearing $85M for Calgary Municipal Building

    The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur

  • A Virginia zoo welcomes newborn pygmy hippopotamus as year ends

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A female pygmy hippopotamus delivered a healthy calf at the Metro Richmond Zoo earlier this month, officials said — the third baby hippo born at the zoo within the past five years.

  • One owl rescued by a Minnesota woman is euthanized; efforts to save the other continue

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One of the two owls rescued by a Minnesota woman in a story that went viral this week has died, but the other is still getting medical care.

  • Icebreaker on hand in Labrador to guide season's last freight arrivals by ferry

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker is in central Labrador until Saturday to guide a regional ferry delivering its last shipment of the season.

  • After Christmas celebration, time for cleanup is here

    Now that Santa has passed through the Tampa Bay region and families have exchanged gifts, you likely have a pile of wrapping paper and gift bags to get rid of. The Hillsborough County Solid Waste Department is reminding people what you can and cannot recycle as trash pick-up resumes today.

  • Georgia to lift ban on drilling new irrigation wells as state recovers from drought, storms

    The ban had been in effect for more than a decade.

  • It would be Pierce County’s largest geoduck farm. Locals fought it. Now the state decides

    Taylor Shellfish Farms applied for permits to raise geoducks in the lagoon in 2014.

  • Elon Musk’s Go-To Cost-Cutter Is Working for DOGE

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s deputy Steve Davis has spent more than 20 years helping the billionaire cut costs at businesses like SpaceX, the Boring Company and Twitter — making the engineer by training a natural choice for his new role at Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE for short.Most Read from BloombergMigrant Crisis Pushed US Homelessness to Record High in 2024Davis is helping recruit staff at DOGE, Musk’s effort to reduce government waste, in addition to his day job as pres

  • Icebreaking operations in Labrador are underway to help ferry operations, says DFO

    The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is working this week along the coast of Labrador. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)An icebreaker continued work Friday along the Labrador coastline and the federal government is warning people to stay away for their own safety.The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is in the midst a three-day long operation around Lake Melville and is expected to conclude on Dec. 28."The icebreaker is in the area to support the year-end ferry operations