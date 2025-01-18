Zooey Deschanel mourns childhood home, Selena Gomez gives back amid LA fires

More stars are opening up about the devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires and how they're giving back.

On Friday, Zooey Deschanel opened up about losing her childhood home in Palisades, California. In a set of Instagram photos featuring sister and "Bones" star Emily Deschanel, Zooey mourned the home "full of too many incredible memories to count."

The biggest fires in Los Angeles County, the Palisades and Eaton fires, have burned over an area of more than 37,000 acres in size as of Jan. 16. At least 27 people have died, according to the LA County Medical Examiner's Office. The fires have destroyed more than 10,600 structures and damaged more than 1,400, including homes, businesses, and sheds, Cal Fire reported.

The Eaton Fire is now the state's fifth deadliest and second-most destructive, the agency reported, while the Palisades blaze is the fourth-most destructive.

Zooey Deschanel, left, and her sister actress Emily Deschanel arrive for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.

Zooey Deschanel mourns her and Emily Deschanel's childhood home: 'Vanished into thin air'

"It was one of the oldest homes in the Palisades and so spectacularly beautiful. It was not a mansion but it was cozy and lovely and unique and perfect to me," Zooey captioned photos before and after the home was burnt down, as well as both sisters snacking in the kitchen, in the yard and posing with their parents in front of the front door archway.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We celebrated the best moments of our lives there," the "New Girl" star continued. "The family photos that lined the hallways, the artwork, the piano I learned to play on, the wedding china, the furniture my great great grandfather built… the reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air."

Why California fires are growing larger 'A new wildfire paradigm'

She acknowledged: "I know we are not alone," before thanking firefighters, friends and the wider Los Angeles community. "To the strangers who have lifted our spirits with kind gestures: you are the true meaning of community. Thank you all for showing us the goodness in your hearts. You have no idea how much it means to us."

Emily Deschanel and Zooey Deschanel attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Zooey soon after acknowledged Friday was her birthday, asking followers to support the Los Angeles Firemen's Relief Association or Baby2Baby in her honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, fiancé and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott promised to help restore the home as much as possible. Scott is a famed construction contractor and interior designer.

"so many fond memories. Absolutely heartbreaking," he said. "Know that I will do whatever it takes to restore its original beauty to the best of my abilities. Nothing can replace the beauty and history of the original home. But it's the best way we can honor it."

Miley Cyrus reflects, Duchess Meghan delays show amid LA fires, Grammys to proceed

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco serve food to LA fire first responders

The couple that volunteers together stays together. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving back to the Los Angeles first responders helping battle the city's fires.

The newly engaged couple posted photos on their individual Instagram stories Thursday as they were seen unboxing packages and handing out food from various companies, according to screenshots and video shared by People and E! News.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

The pair were incredibly gracious as they thanked state workers and other emergency service staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blanco added that they planned to continue helping out, according to People: "We are doing more drops !!! any companies that want to donate pls dm me !!! thank you again to all the companies that showed up."

Spotify cancels Grammy Week Best New Artist party, pledges $5M in fire relief

Spotify has canceled its mainstay Grammy weeks, including its annual Songwriter of the Year and Best New Artist parties, amid the LA fires.

The streaming service announced in lieu of the events, it would be "redirecting funds to support efforts to reach local fans and charitable organizations," according to a Thursday release on its website, while still ensuring vendors from the parties would still be compensated.

The company said it would be donating to MusiCares, FireAid and the GoFundMe pages of artists and musicians affected by the fires, for a total of $5 million in giving. Spotify added that it would also be promoting relief causes on its platform, including through free advertising.

Contributing: Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA fires: Zooey Deschanel mourns childhood home, Selena Gomez steps up