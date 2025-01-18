Zooey and Emily Deschanel’s Childhood Home Burns Down in Palisades Fire: 'A Sanctuary Where We Felt Most Safe'

"The reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air,” Zooey Deschanel wrote in a Friday, Jan. 17 Instagram, sharing that her childhood home burned in the Los Angeles wildfires

Zooey and Emily Deschanel are amid the hundreds of residents impacted by the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Zooey revealed in an Instagram post on Friday, Jan. 17, that her and Emily’s childhood home in the Pacific Palisades, Calif., was burned down by the destructive Palisades Fire.

The New Girl star, who turned 45 on Friday, Jan. 17, penned a heartfelt tribute to the “marvel” of her home, which was a 1920s Spanish revival and “one of the oldest homes in the Palisades.” The actress reflected how the “spectacularly beautiful” home was “full of too many incredible memories to count.”

“It was not a mansion but it was cozy and lovely and unique and perfect to me. One of my friends growing up called it ‘The Church’ because the 14 foot ceilings with stained glass windows in the living room cast colorful shadows at the end of the day. And to me, it was holy, a sanctuary where we felt most safe,” she wrote. She also recalled their family's Christmas dinners, Easter egg hunts, trick or treating, weddings, birthdays and baby showers at the home. “We celebrated the best moments of our lives there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The family photos that lined the hallways, the artwork, the piano I learned to play on, the wedding china, the furniture my great great grandfather built… the reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air,” she wrote.

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel's childhood home

Related: Zooey and Emily Deschanel: All About the Sisters and Their Family

The actress continued by acknowledging their home is one of 12,300 structures that were destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. “Along with another beautiful LA neighborhood, Altadena, the streets of my childhood in Pacific Palisades have been all but erased as we knew them. So many people have lost so much.”

The 500 Days of Summer actress thanked those who supported the communities and L.A.: “To the firefighters who have been working around the clock to keep everyone safe: You are our true heroes.”

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel's childhood home

She also thanked her friends who have supported their family. "You have sent clothes to my parents who left with nothing, you have distracted us with humor and you have cried with us when we needed.” She continued, “Your kindness is the salve that has made this bearable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zooey expressed her gratitude to “the strangers who have lifted our spirits with kind gestures: you are the true meaning of community.” Adding, “Thank you all for showing us the goodness in your hearts. You have no idea how much it means to us.”

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram Caleb Deschanel, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Jo Deschanel and Emily Deschanel at their childhood home

The actress continued her tribute in her comment section, noting that although it is her birthday, she feels “kind of weird celebrating.” She suggested that those reading could text or call someone who has lost their home, and she’d be “honored” if people supported the LA Firefighters Relief Association or Baby2Baby.

Along with sharing the personal history of her home, Zooey posted photos of the home before and after it was destroyed. She included a photo of her and her sister Emily with their parents, Caleb and Mary Jo Deschanel.

Related: Celebrities Who Have Lost Homes in the Los Angeles Fires, and What They've Said

ADVERTISEMENT

Zooey added a photo of herself and Emily eating together in the family kitchen and concluded the carousel with a photo of her daughter, Elsie, with Emily.

Representatives for Zooey and Emily Deschanel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for a comment on Friday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel in their childhood home

The destructive Palisades Fire first began in the L.A. neighborhood of Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and has since burned more than 23,700 acres with 31% containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

On the other side of L.A. County, the Eaton Fire also began on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and has already burned more than 14,000 acres and is now 65% contained. Additional fires have also sprung up around the Southern California region, challenging responders.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.



Read the original article on People