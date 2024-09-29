Zookeeper mauled to death by lion in Nigeria

The lion has since been put down [Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library]

A zookeeper has been mauled to death by a lion in south-western Nigeria after he failed to secure the locks on its enclosure when he went to feed it, police say.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, worked at the Presidential Library Wildlife Park, owned by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state.

Local police spokesperson Omolola Odutola said in a statement that "the lion inflicted serious fatal injuries to the man’s neck".

He said the lion was then shot to "release its grip on the handler".

According to a statement from the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, the zookeeper had taken some guests to see the lion's feeding routine after hours on Saturday evening.

“The zookeeper, apparently, feeling comfortable with the animal, left the safety protection gate open and proceeded to feed the animal. He was mauled by the animal and died on the spot.

“To prevent further mutilation of the body, the animal was put down immediately by personnel of the park.”

The victim has been named as Babaji Daule, described by police as a trained lion handler.

It comes less than a year after another zookeeper was attacked and killed by a lion at the Obafemi Awolowo University, also in south-western Nigeria.

The incident has triggered concerns with people raising questions about the country’s regulations and management of zoos and handling of wild animals.

More Nigeria stories from the BBC:

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts