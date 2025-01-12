Zoo's crocodile exhibit reopens after fundraiser

Zhara Simpson - BBC News, South West
·1 min read

A zoo's crocodile attraction will reopen after a period of "financial hardship", bosses say.

Charity, Wild Planet Trust, said Paignton Zoo's "iconic" Crocodile Swamp would reopen at 11:00 GMT on 18 January after it closed in December 2022.

The charity said the reopening of the attraction was due to the support of visitors and the local community.

The zoo said it had worked hard since 2022 to fix the "underlying challenges that lead to its closure" and it was "an optimistic milestone after a period of financial hardship".

'Immensely grateful'

In 2024, the zoo said it faced financial difficulties which led to a "number of unavoidable redundancies as well as change in leadership".

"In spite of the challenges, the zoo was determined to regain its footing and reached out to the community for feedback and how they should move forward," a spokesperson for the trust said.

The charity then launched a fundraising campaign, which raised £15,000.

Interim chief executive officer for Wild Planet Trust, Stephen Kings, said the zoo was "incredibly excited to welcome visitors back" to the attraction.

"The support we've received from the community has been overwhelming, both from our supporters who donated towards the fundraiser, as well as local businesses.

"We are immensely grateful to everyone who contributed to this effort and look forward to sharing this special moment with you all."

