The Canadian Press

The mix of urban birds, bugs and other critters that humans have grown familiar with is due for a big shift because of climate change, a new study says. "The nature that people interact with isn't what's in Banff or some provincial park," said Alessandro Filazzola, lead author of a paper published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One. "It's in their backyard. "Cities don't move. If you're staying still while the world is moving around you, what's going to happen to all the wildlife that you're fami