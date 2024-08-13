Zucchini, beets, crab apples: Sask. food bank welcomes excess garden produce

Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre officials recently received these and many other donations from residents with excess garden produce. They say these donations are welcome, and are often distributed the same day they arrive. (Travis Reddaway/CBC - image credit)

Not sure what to do with all those extra garden beans and potatoes you just harvested? Neighbours rejecting your offers of zucchini and squash?

Officials at the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre have your answer: bring it all to them.

"We have lots of avid gardeners in the city and surrounding areas. Everybody has an abundance of zucchini, or is wondering what to do with their crab apples. We take everything," Deborah Hamp, Food Bank director of operations and engagement, said as staff and volunteers sorted through bags and boxes of donated fruits and vegetables.

"Having access to that type of nutrition is such a gift. So we encourage everyone who has an abundance of vegetables and fruit to bring it on down to the food bank. That will be distributed, oftentimes the same day."

Deborah Hamp of the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre said the organization is grateful to receive all types of garden produce at this time of year. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Hamp said some people think food banks don't accepts garden produce. She wants to spread the word that they definitely do.

She said the price of groceries and housing has skyrocketed, creating record demand at the food bank, and that any donated produce can make a big difference.