Zuckerberg records 'romantic' cover of rap hit

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has recorded his own version of rap track Get Low alongside US star T-Pain, in tribute to his wife Priscilla Chan for their "dating anniversary".

Zuckerberg sings with the help of Autotune on an acoustic reworking of the filthy floor-filler, which was originally a hit for Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz in 2003.

"Get Low was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," the Meta boss explained on his own platform Instagram.

Zuckerberg, 40, perhaps ironically described the track as a "lyrical masterpiece", and has released his version under the name Z-Pain.

In the replies, Chan described the gesture as "so romantic", adding: "Can’t get quite as low anymore but more in love and grateful for that love than ever."

Zuckerberg's post included photographs of himself and T-Pain working on the song in a recording studio.

Singer-songwriter and producer T-Pain, aka Faheem Najm, noted on his own social media how "Z-Pain has arrived".

Zuckerberg leads the vocals on the uncensored take on the hip-hop tune, with T-Pain offering ad-libs, backing vocals and a verse of his own.

Rapper Lil Jon performed the song at the recent Democratic National Convention [EPA]

The billionaire buisnessman's version comes three months after Lil Jon gave a surprise performance of the song at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to mark Kamala Harris becoming the party’s presidential nominee.

Zuckerberg has a history of elaborote displays of affection for his other half.

In August, he unveiled a bizarre statue of Chan, apparently made of oxidised green copper and steel, by artist Daniel Arsham.

"Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," he wrote at the time.