Zulu King and Queen arrive to Woldenberg Park on Lundi Gras
The "Rolling in the Deep" singer addressed her message to "all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game."
Prince Harry and King Charles endured an emotional reunion last week following the news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis. Find out what happened here…
Lively watched the game from a suite with her close friend Taylor Swift, Swift's family members and friends including Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone
Taylor Swift regularly wears tributes to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while attending his games. The Super Bowl was no exception. Here, each piece identified.
The King was seen smiling and waving as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis
With the King undergoing cancer treatment, the Prince of Wales is expected to represent his father Charles
The trio, dubbed the "DunKings," all come together to celebrate Boston’s favorite coffee brand for the Super Bowl 2024 commercial
The far-right representative blames Andra Day being scheduled to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" The post Matt Gaetz Says He’s Not Watching Super Bowl Because of ‘Black National Anthem’ Performance appeared first on TheWrap.
Danny DeVito reunited with his former "Twins" co-star and longtime friend Arnold Schwarzenegger for a State Farm Insurance Super Bowl commercial Sunday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation website also got a makeover
Taylor Swift finally made it to Super Bowl LVIII and was seen arriving hand in hand with her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. Video of Swift’s arrival and subsequent appearances have gone viral on social media as the excitement grows for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Concerns …
CNN's Wallace slammed Carlson's "eager puppy" style, and said that calling him a "useful idiot" to Russia would be "unfair to useful idiots."
Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies is speaking out for the first time about Mayim Bialik’s controversial departure as co-host in December. Speaking to reporters Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the game show’s boss — who last May maintained publicly that the actress-turned-emcee had his “full support” — said that while Bialik is …
Taylor Swift has been spotted arriving at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, where she'll root for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
This is what we call a flawless finish
Princess Anne, 73, wore a fitted blue coat at the Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and France on Saturday - wearing a large silver brooch that bore a symbolic meaning
Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner appeared to be in high spirits with her rumoured new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, months after she confirmed her divorce with Joe Jonas
The champagne was flowing and the guest lists were exclusive: get a peek inside the A-list Super Bowl 2024 afterparties
Charles Spencer's wife Karen Spencer posted a photo of the Oval Lake at Althorp House, close to the island where the late Princess Diana was buried.
In an elaborate series of teaser videos, Beyonce has announced the long-awaited “Act II” of her 2022 “Renaissance” album — and as long rumored, it appears to be a country-leaning album, due March 29. In the elaborate, self-referencing ad, we see Beyonce scrolling through songs on an iPhone, then at a lemonade stand (referencing her …