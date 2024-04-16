0416 Today in History
Calling himself the Prophet Isaiah, one man spent years painting elaborate wooden cut-out shapes and symbols to adorn his home in Niagara Falls, New York — inside and out.
A ballet show in South Korea featuring principal dancers from Russia's Bolshoi Ballet was cancelled a day before opening night, the organiser said on Monday, amid tensions between Seoul and Moscow over Ukraine and North Korea. The last minute cancellation came after Seoul performances of a ballet starring Svetlana Zakharova, a Ukrainian-born Russian prima ballerina and a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, were called off in March. The Russian embassy in South Korea expressed "deep regret" over the latest cancellation.
Milton Hershey, J. Pierpont Morgan, and Henry Clay Frick were among the notable figures who never made it on the Titanic.
LONDON (AP) — A radical restaging of Hollywood film noir musical “Sunset Boulevard” was the big winner on Sunday at the London stage Olivier Awards, taking seven trophies including best musical revival and best actress for American star Nicole Scherzinger. Soccer-themed state-of-the-nation drama “Dear England” was named best new play, while Sarah Snook and Mark Gatiss were among the acting winners. Scherzinger was rewarded for her performance as fading silver screen star Norma Desmond in a flash
The singer and actress is starring in the big screen adaptation of another John Kander and Fred Ebb musical, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
A great many people appear to have come out of “Civil War,” Alex Garland’s a-house-divided-against-itself-can-kick-highly-equipped-military-ass dystopian combat thriller, feeling all shook up. They’re disturbed by it, unsettled by it. They experience the movie as if it were holding a violent mirror up to the simmering rage of America’s current political/spiritual/ ideological divide. Many critics have …
EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lloyd, director of the history-making reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, reveals that his star Nicole Scherzinger initially “refused to consider” accepting his offer to play Norma Desmond in the show adapted from Billy Wilder’s 1950 classic. “Nicole was not flattered,” he gasped, speaking to Breaking Baz backstage at the London theatre awards, held at …
Researchers are investigating whether the ancient monument aligns with a major lunar standstill.
The 2024 Olivier Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 14 April. Find out who took home the coveted statuettes…
Multiple forts were constructed over time to protect Kraków, officials said.
While Reuben Saunders Gallery is an integral part of Wichita’s art scene, this is the first time it has put together an out-of-town show.
“My dream has always been to originate a character on Broadway," Gustin told HuffPost. "It had started to feel like it wasn’t possible."
Emily Davis moved to Scotland in 2021 to study how dance can benefit sufferers of multiple sclerosis.
The street artist’s new public art commission coincides with Milan Design Week.
Alex Garland's powerful war drama is ostensibly a tribute to the fourth estate. But the film is absent the examination of causes and consequences central to great journalism.
The ceremony is taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The 30th anniversary of the original animated film version of “The Lion King” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl next month with a live-to-film concert/screening that will include cast members from both the movie and theatrical versions — and beyond — including Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver and Bradley …
April on Broadway, to mangle a phrase from a showtune classic, is bustin’ out all over with no fewer than 14 new plays and musicals set to open before the April 25 Tony Award eligibility cutoff date. So crowded are the final weeks of the 2023-24 theater season that three days each will see the …
Julia Fox has been accused of wearing the trauma of female genital mutilation survivors in her provocative outfit that shows a sewn-up vagina.
