0420 Today in History

CBC

Two RCMP detachments in British Columbia say they have had major victories in their fight against illegal drug traffickers in their communities. In the West Kootenay community of Castlegar, 35 kilometres north of the Canada-U.S. border, police announced two people had been charged with trafficking nearly a year after they were first arrested. And on Vancouver Island, seven people were arrested and one was charged following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.The police force says the arrests and c