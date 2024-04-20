0420 Today in History
0420 Today in History
Dozens of riders take part in celebration of renowned 'Peruvian Steady Gait' horse breed
It's common knowledge that certain food can help your physical health. But did you know that the right foods can also benefit you neurologically?According to 'Woman's Day,' these nine foods can boost your memory, cognition and overall brain health.
A full jury of 12 people and six alternates was seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money case, setting the stage for opening statements next week in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.
Big changes coming to the country's capital gains tax are aimed at the wealthiest Canadians -- part of Ottawa's efforts to generate revenue to help pay for billions in new spending. But some middle-class Canadians who own small businesses or are selling a second property, might have to pay more too. Eric Sorensen looks at the changes, and who's being affected.
Freshen up your plot and add extra privacy with these garden fence ideas.
Two more potential jurors chosen for the Donald Trump hush money case have now been excused. The judge is also worried about keeping juror information private. June Grasso of Bloomberg Law talks about the topic on Bloomberg Radio.
Former President Donald Trump speaks with the media following Day 3 of his criminal hush money case.
Police said a man threw pamphlets into the air before setting himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush-money trial is taking place. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty
"There is just no defense for this," former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh said of the ex-vice president's remarks.
Two RCMP detachments in British Columbia say they have had major victories in their fight against illegal drug traffickers in their communities. In the West Kootenay community of Castlegar, 35 kilometres north of the Canada-U.S. border, police announced two people had been charged with trafficking nearly a year after they were first arrested. And on Vancouver Island, seven people were arrested and one was charged following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.The police force says the arrests and c
Republicans also received a harsh home truth from the comedian.
We delve into the heated debate surrounding cancer screening guidelines in Canada, with Dr. Iris Gorfinkel offers her insights. From confusing recommendations to potential life-saving breakthroughs, we'll explore the latest medical headlines.
It prompted a hilariously awkward blast from the not-too-distant past.
The fort was used by both the French and Swedish militaries to protect ships, officials said.
2024's most controversial film is here - and it demands a theatrical experience.
PARIS (AP) — With sunset and moonlight gleaming on the river, the grandiose opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics will last nearly four hours. A total of 205 delegations will parade on more than 80 boats on the Seine. The ceremony will drift slowly from east to west, bridge to bridge, snaking six kilometers (3.7 miles) from Pont d’Austerlitz to Pont d’Iéna. Proceedings begin at 3:45 p.m. and finish at 11:15 p.m. local time with artistic performances preceding the athletes’ parade. The athletes
On the purple carpet for the Broadway opening of “Suffs,” former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who serves as a producer on the project, says that the themes of the musical on the woman’s suffragette movement "could not be better timed." (April 19)
“We pulled it off!” says director John Rando in a video PEOPLE can exclusively premiere breaking down the anatomy of the stage stunner
An investor found a property “to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.”
Judge Susan Evans KC said the ‘frightening’ attack ‘undermined public confidence’ in the safety of busy beaches.