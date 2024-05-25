0525 Today in History
Celebrities flocked to the South of France for the prestigious film festival wearing some head-turning fashions.
NEW YORK (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America's food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell may have some very steamy scenes in “Hit Man,” but filming them was anything but sexy. It all went wrong when they were shooting in a bathtub and someone added Dawn dish washing soap to the water. “That strips you of all your oils of your skin,” Arjona says on …
Reflecting 25 years after the 'Home Improvement' finale, the actor says there's a reason the sitcom that co-starred Tim Allen isn't part of the 90s nostalgia wave: 'It's about his politics.'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito neighbour Katy Perry has won a major victory regarding her mansion in the exclusive Californian area
Despite racking up some of the sitcom’s most memorable moments, Jason Alexander nearly quit ‘Seinfeld’ in a row over his character being written out of an episode in series three.
The father of three shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's controversial commencement speech
"In general, none of us really liked the idea of being called brats, or that we weren't professionals or didn't take our work seriously," Moore tells EW.
Elizabeth Hurley is known for her head-turning photoshoots and the glamorous model made sure to command attention with her latest daring social media post
The actress donned a head-turning fiery red Mugler mini dress paired with matching pointed-toe stilettos
The actress starred in 'I Dream of Jeannie' almost 60 years ago
Demi Moore's newest film 'The Substance,' co-starring Margaret Qualley, just premiered at Cannes. Below, she opens up about doing a full-frontal scene at 61.
"Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."
Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins have a very close friendship and on Thursday the model shared a fabulous video montage for the Hollywood star's 91st birthday. See video.
The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together earlier this month
Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the follow-up to the 1988 comedy-horror classic. Michael Keaton returns as the foul-mouthed, shape-shifting ghoul joined by new cast members Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux. Also reprising their roles from the original film are Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” …
Amazon Prime Video's "I Am: Céline Dion" documentary dives into the power-ballad singer's struggles with her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis
Director George Miller considered de-aging Charlize Theron for ‘Furiosa’ but cast Anya Taylor-Joy instead
The couple is parents to daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10