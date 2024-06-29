0629 Today in History

Latest Stories
- BBC
Harry and Meghan painted as royals from history
Dan Llywelyn Hall previously painted a portrait Elizabeth II, when he was just 32.
- Popular Mechanics
At Least 30 Egyptian Tombs Have Reappeared—and Archaeologists Are Astounded
The discovery reveals new secrets and asks new questions about this ancient civilization.
- PA Media: Entertainment
Sarah Brightman ‘disappointed’ to miss Sunset Boulevard dates due to injury
The British soprano is part of a production currently being staged in Australia.
- Reuters
Study firms up date of famous ancient shipwreck off Cyprus
When scientists in the 1960s excavated the wreck of an ancient Greek merchant ship off the northern coast of Cyprus, what they found was an amazing time capsule from a pivotal period in the Mediterranean world following the death of Alexander the Great. But determining the date of the Kyrenia shipwreck with any sort of precision has proven difficult, and some previous scientific dating yielded conclusions that conflicted with the archeological evidence. By analyzing organic material from the wreck, including the vessel's wooden timbers, almonds from its cargo, and a gaming piece called an astragalus made from animal bone and used like dice, they concluded that the ship went down around 280 BC. That is a bit later than prior scientific dating estimates but a better match for the archeological evidence.
- CBC
In search of their sons: Here are real letters written by Newfoundland families at height of WW I
The Newfoundland Regiment suffered its highest casualties in France. Of the 780 who made the advance toward German lines on July 1, 1916 at Beaumont-Hamel, just 68 were able to answer the roll call the following day. (CBC)Gallipoli, Beaumont-Hamel, Flanders, Monchy-le-Preux — these are among the places from the First World War where many fighting with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment would see their final days.Most famously was the regiment's time spent in France during the opening of the brutal
- Yahoo Canada Style
Paulina Gretzky throws husband Dustin Johnson a western-themed 40th birthday bash: A timeline of their relationship
The 35-year-old model shared a video of the pro-golfer's private birthday celebration that featured a performance by Kid Rock.
- ABC News
Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
- BuzzFeed
Here Are The Best Twitter Jokes About The Presidential Debate Last Night
"ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare."
- People
Lauren Sánchez Rocks an Itsy Bitsy Gold Bikini While Jet Skiing with Jeff Bezos
She and her fiancé have reportedly been in Greece for a few weeks
- Kansas City Star
Dodgers batboy casually snags screaming liner that could’ve hit Shohei Ohtani
There may not be a more important catch for the Dodgers this season.
- Business Insider
Trump's NJ golf club liquor licenses are in Jr.'s name. Hiding behind his son isn't helping as the state moves to revoke.
The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.
- Bloomberg
Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerSupreme Court Backs Jan. 6 Defendant, Curb
- The Hill
Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
- Cover Media
Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
- The Wrap
Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video
"The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- BuzzFeed
Wealthy Parents Are Sharing The “Final Straw” That Made Them Financially Cut Off Their Entitled Kids, And Oh My God
"My wife used to work at a CVS. One day, a spoiled rich girl-type came in and started stuffing makeup into her purse. I mean, in plain sight, with camera footage to back it up."
- Sky News
Space station astronauts forced to shelter as Russian satellite breaks into more than 100 pieces
Astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to take shelter last night after a Russian satellite broke into more than 100 pieces. The nine astronauts living on the space station were told to shelter in their respective spacecraft, according to NASA, after the debris was spotted. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams boarded their Starliner spacecraft, the Boeing-built capsule that has been docked since June 6 in its first crewed test mission on the station.
- The Canadian Press
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy
ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
- Hello!
Rita Ora has coined it an itsy bitsy bikini summer once again
Rita Ora just made a case for heatwave dressing in a skimpy bikini. See photos
- The Canadian Press
Survivor of Parkland school massacre wins ownership of shooter's name in lawsuit settlement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.