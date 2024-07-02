0702 Today in History

Latest Stories
- CBC
Young Cree artist's version of Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night wows graduation
A teen from Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is considering a career in art after a graduation mural he painted got rave reviews.
- BANG Showbiz
Taylor Swift's belongings on display at London museum
Items from Taylor Swift's personal archive are going to be put on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London this summer after the singer agreed to loan them costumes, storyboards and shoes from her career so far.
- People
Eva Amurri Claps Back at Critics 'Scandalized' by Her Breasts in Bustier Wedding Dress: See Her Response
Susan Sarandon's daughter married chef Ian Hock on June 29
- The Hill
Pat Tillman’s mother ‘shocked’ by Prince Harry getting son’s award
The mother of U.S. soldier and former NFL star Pat Tillman said she was “shocked” to hear Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, would be the recipient of an annual award made in the name of her son, who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004. Mary Tillman, the mother of the Pat Tillman,…
- People
Husband and Wife, 70 and 71, Die Together Through Euthanasia: 'There Is No Other Solution'
"I’ve lived my life, I don’t want pain anymore,” said Jan Faber before his death
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Supreme Court's Trump Immunity Ruling
One person suggested President Joe Biden take advantage of the ruling and "fire the Court and appoint one that doesn’t work for Trump."
- INSIDER
After my husband and I stopped wearing our wedding rings, we tried polyamory. 3 years later, we're happily nonmonogamous.
My husband and I were monogamous before we got married. When we stopped wearing our wedding rings, we decided to try polyamory.
- Hello!
Princess Anne shares deep sadness in first public message since leaving hospital
Princess Anne has shared her first public message since leaving hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion. Details...
- The Canadian Press
A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden's debate performance
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
- BuzzFeed
17 Kids Of Sex Workers Confessed What Their Lives Were Reallyyyy Like, And It's A Lot To Handle
A lot goes on behind closed doors.
- The Daily Beast
Melania Trump Resurfaces After Going AWOL for the Debate
After being AWOL at last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta and her husband’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Melania Trump surfaced on Monday in The Big Apple.According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the former model and first lady was seen Monday in a black coat and shades carrying luggage into Trump Tower, where she and Donald Trump stay when not in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.Her conspicuous absence from the debate last Thursday raised eyebrows as President Joe Biden’s wife was in clear vi
- The Canadian Press
NHL teams splash cash on first day of free agency: 'A lot of money spent'
The Atlantic Division got down to business ahead of NHL free agency.
- HuffPost
William Barr Guffaws When He Learns Steve Bannon Is Officially In Prison
Trump's former attorney general couldn't help but laugh after Neil Cavuto mentioned that the former White House adviser is now behind bars.
- Miami Herald
Tkachuk disses Edmonton, makes pit stop at Elbo Room at Panthers’ Stanley Cup parade
Panthers 26-year-old star forward Matthew Tkachuk said of Sunday’s championship celebration that ‘this has been the greatest day ever.’
- HuffPost
‘Wow!’: Conservative Legal Icon Stuns Ali Velshi With Plea To Jack Smith
J. Michael Luttig made his case “in the strongest possible terms.”
- The Canadian Press
In their own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
- Wichita Eagle
Julia Roberts seemed smitten with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Dublin show
Cameras caught Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts sharing a moment with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert.
- The Canadian Press
Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?
A scandal has rocked Canadian hockey and led to multiple investigations of several players who were on the nation's gold medal-winning 2018 world junior team, including some who have moved on to the NHL.
- Canadian Press Videos
Voters kick all the Republican women out of the South Carolina Senate
The only three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate took on their party and stopped a total abortion ban from passing in their state last year. Republican primary voters have now booted all the “Sister Senators” from their party out of office. (Production: Noreen Nasir)
- The Canadian Press
Trump says he can end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day. Russia's UN ambassador says he can't
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donald Trump has said repeatedly he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again. Russia’s United Nations ambassador says he can’t.