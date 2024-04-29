1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting on I-77
Police closed down I-77 southbound near I-480 around 10 p.m. Sunday while they searched for alleged homicide suspect Ian Rich, police said.
Police closed down I-77 southbound near I-480 around 10 p.m. Sunday while they searched for alleged homicide suspect Ian Rich, police said.
Mint Butterfield, the teenage child of Slack's billionaire co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, was first reported missing nearly one week ago
In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"
A warrant of committal remains active for a St. John's-area businessman who was sentenced to jail in Ontario for his previous business dealings.But Raymond Kalonga hasn't been taken into custody. Kalonga, 36, was sentenced on Feb. 29 in a Newmarket, Ont., courtroom to 525 days in jail and a $525,000 fine for engaging in unfair practices under the Consumer Protection Act in that province.Those offences were in relation to his previous company, Canadian Standard Home Services.Kalonga, who later ow
On April 24, two doctors for the defense testified that Dharmesh Arvind Patel experienced an episode that led him to believe that his children may be sex trafficked
“I often find myself awake at night thinking about the evidence and wondering what really happened to my son .....”
A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi
OTTAWA — An Ottawa woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a series of demonstrations earlier this month. Ottawa Police say the woman was charged following an investigation by the hate and bias crime unit. They allege the woman was at a demonstration in downtown Ottawa on April 15 when she interfered while police were trying to arrest somebody. They allege she assaulted one of the officers. Later that day, they say she was attending another pop-up demonstration when
Nearly 50 years after robbing and fatally stabbing three men while high on drugs as a teen in New Orleans, Warren Harris Jr. sat at a table at the Louisiana State Penitentiary and apologized for the suffering he caused.
The woman, Angelica Santos, is believed to have been stabbed to death by former police officer Elias Huizar
Ian Paterson wanted to pen down a simple dream in his yearbook quote, to "eventually settle down in a quiet suburb with a tall, rich, hunky man with a bushy moustache."It seems simple now, but in 1985, when 2SLGBTQ+ rights were not what they are today and AIDS hysteria was at its peak, this statement from a high school student was so controversial that it made the news. 38 years later, the story — printed in a small segment of a newspaper — is discovered by Remi Baker, a research assistant with
Police in Delta, B.C. said an initial investigation into suspected fuel fraud led them to a much more serious crime ring, involving a drug lab and a marijuana growing operation.Nearly 50 charges, ranging from fraud under $5,000 to possessing guns and trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, were laid this week against five men allegedly involved in the ring.The Delta Police Department (DPD) first began an investigation into fraudulent fuel cards being used in February 2023, they said in a
NEW YORK — Donald Trump is a thrice-married man accused of covering up a sex scandal with an adult film actor after the world heard him brag about grabbing women by their genitals. But when Trump’s lawyers introduced him to a jury at his Manhattan criminal trial this past week, they dwelt on a different dimension: “He’s a husband. He’s a father. And he’s a person, just like you and just like me.” That half-hour opening statement encapsulated the former president’s influence over his lawyers and
Sermon denouncing God Bless the USA Bible as “blasphemous” draws millions of views on social media.
Candace Chapman Scott, 37, pleaded guilty to transporting body parts across state lines and conspiring to commit mail fraud
It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.
A woman's death in a Surrey, B.C. home is being investigated as a homicide.RCMP said they received reports of the "sudden death" of a woman in a home in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey on Friday around 8:30 p.m. PT.Officers found a 33-year-old woman at a home near the intersection of 76 Avenue and 142 Street, they said, adding it was an isolated incident and that there's no risk to the public.The police didn't release any information about the cause of death or potential suspects. A large pol
Iraqi social media star Ghufran Sawadi, better known as Umm Fahad, was shot dead outside her home in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday night, a Baghdad police source told CNN.
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Saturday that the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction. Attorney Arthur Aidala said Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after his arrival on Friday to city jails. “They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all
A Utah man in a ballistic vest and gas mask, who filmed the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbit, was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to the Justice Department. John Earle Sullivan, 29, was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding,…
OTTAWA — Corporate boardrooms. Military barracks. Federal government offices. They're not locales with a reputation for fostering diversity. Anita Anand has been trying to change that. Ensuring people of all backgrounds feel accepted and heard no matter the venue is a mission that has followed her at every stage in her life and career, she said in a recent interview. "This is a very personal issue for me," said Anand, who is the first person of colour to hold the federal government's purse strin