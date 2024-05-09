1 dead, 3 injured after shooting on Durham’s LaSalle Street

One man is dead and a woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on South LaSalle Street in Durham on Wednesday night,

Two other men who also were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police responded at 10:13 p.m. to Duke University Hospital after four people with gunshot wounds arrived, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

One of the men was pronounced dead soon after he was brought in.

Investigators later determined the shooting occurred in the 300 block of South Lasalle Street, just south of the Durham Freeway and cose to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator J. Sokal at 919-560-4440 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

We will update this story as we get more information.