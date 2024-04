Police responded to the scene of the collision around 4:47 p.m. Wednesday. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press - image credit)

One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a parked trailer in a Mississauga parking lot Wednesday afternoon, Peel police say.

Police were called to a parking lot near Tomken Road and Courtneypark Drive East around 4:47 p.m., they said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the major collision bureau is investigating.