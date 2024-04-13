1 Killed, 13 Injured When Man Crashes Truck Into Office After He Was Denied a Driver's License: Police

The suspect has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest causing serious bodily injury

AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi Scene of the crash

One person was killed, and 13 others were injured on Friday, April 12, after a 42-year-old man crashed an 18-wheeler into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office.

According to a department media briefing, the vehicle struck the office in Brenham shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Texas DPS Sgt. Justin Reese said that multiple law enforcement agencies were following the truck after it was reported stolen.

AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi First responders arrive at the scene of the crash

Related: Police Pursuing Ala. Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman in Crash Near Cemetery

Reese noted that the suspect, who was identified as Clenard Parker and taken into custody, had visited the office on Thursday.

"Parker did come to the DPS Brenham office yesterday at approximately 3 or 4 p.m., where he was denied his commercial driver's license. While he was there, the driver's license staff advised Parker that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver's license," said Reese.

According to Reese, after law enforcement saw the stolen truck, they tried to stop the driver. The driver then took a U-turn before taking a hard right and driving through the building's front office, Reese said. Parker was arrested and taken out of the driver's seat as he tried to crash through the building again, Reese said.

The sergeant said that the incident is being treated as a "criminal investigation" led by the Texas Rangers and that Parker "did not suffer any injuries."

DPS can confirm that 14 people were injured in today’s tragic incident at the Brenham DPS Office.



One is now deceased, two have serious injuries, three were taken to a hospital & released, and eight were treated at the scene.



The Texas Rangers are leading this investigation. https://t.co/fd4UkpOdia — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 12, 2024

Related: La. Father Pleads Guilty to Killing 3 Children in Intentional House Fire, Then He's Attacked in Courtroom Brawl

Story continues

There were 14 people in the office. "One is now deceased, two have serious injuries, three were taken to a hospital & released, and eight were treated at the scene," the department confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday afternoon.

"What I can say today is that this area is safe. We've got the suspect in custody and we're all out here trying to get the scene all fixed up and taken care of," said Reese during the media briefing



Texas DPS Regional Director Gerald Brown called it a "tragic day," adding, "My heart and prayers go out to the family members of those who are injured."

View of the Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Brenham, Texas, before the crash

According to Washington County Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE, Parker has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest causing serious bodily injury. KHOU reports that Parker also has "several previous arrests."

Texas State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, who visited the scene after the incident, thanked first responders at the media conference, expressing that the suspect will be prosecuted to "the fullest extent of the law."

in the press conference, we will prosecute this coward to the fullest extent of the law. This shameful and murderous act will not be tolerated in my hometown or our state.



Please join me in praying for the deceased, the injured victims and all families impacted. pic.twitter.com/iWOqSR4656 — Senator Lois Kolkhorst (@LoisKolkhorst) April 12, 2024

Sharing a photo from the scene on social media, Kolhorst wrote, "From details thus far, this was an intentional act of violence against innocent citizens and our civil servants that work in this facility. As I stated in the press conference, we will prosecute this coward to the fullest extent of the law. This shameful and murderous act will not be tolerated in my hometown or our state."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Please join me in praying for the deceased, the injured victims and all families impacted," she continued.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.