1 Sickening Trump Trial Moment Has Stephen Colbert Ready To Hurl

Stephen Colbert was left disappointed by a decision in Donald Trump’s hush money trial to leave out the “salacious” details of his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, including any description of the former president’s genitalia.

“Booooo!” Colbert jeered. “We wanna hear about his itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, those-aren’t-polka-dots, linguini!”

But one description that did make it into the trial left the “Late Show” host ready to vomit.

That came when Daniels testified that Trump compared her to one of his daughters, Ivanka Trump.

