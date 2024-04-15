$10.5M property near the SLO Country Club is ready for a vineyard dream home

A residential property on California’s Central Coast has hit the market for $10.5 million, offering potential buyers a chance to build a dream vineyard estate near top wineries and great beaches, enjoy the tax benefits of a diverse agricultural property and play the fairways of the San Luis Obispo Country Club, which is “a golf cart ride” away.

Called Jack Ranch — not to be confused with the ranch near Cholame owned by the Hearst Corp. — the property at 5502 Los Ranchos Road in San Luis Obispo sprawls across 281 acres, with more than half safeguarded by a perimeter deer fence.

The land includes 74 acres of wine grapes and 67 acres of lemon groves, according to the property description. The property, named after a local pioneering family, sits within the Edna Valley American Viticultural Area and is just five miles from downtown San Luis Obispo.

“This is an incredible opportunity to build your dream home in the heart of Edna Valley, enjoy all of the tax and ag benefits of being on a ranch and in the Williamson Act, while still having the neighborhood feel, being just a golf cart ride away to the San Luis Obispo Country Club pool, golf course and tennis courts,” listing agent Lindsey Harn of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno said in an email. “This is that once-in-a-lifetime chance to have privacy, build a compound and still have the amenities of being near a world-class club in the heart of a gated community. “

The Williamson Act provides property tax relief to owners of farmland and open space in exchange for a 10-year agreement that the land will not be developed or converted to another use.

Jack Ranch holds the entitlements for two custom homes and one accessory dwelling unit, or ADU. Each home site can be accessed through the gates of the golf and country club, promising “unrivaled privacy and convenience,” according to the property description. Hookups are available for sewer services, water and natural gas for the homes.

Story continues

A rendering of a residence proposed on one of the homesites at the Jack Ranch property up for sale near the San Luis Obispo Country Club.

“Plus, with no homeowner’s association, you have the freedom to design and construct to your heart’s content,” the property description states.

Premium grape varietals grown on the land include Chardonnay, pinot noir, albarino, grüner veltliner, and tempranillo, according to Christie’s International Real Estate.

“With a robust production history yielding an average of 4 tons (per) acre over the past decade, the vineyard presents a lucrative opportunity for the discerning vintner,” the property description states.

The estate comes with a 3,200-square-foot metal shop and barn equipped with three bays and office space for equipment storage and hobbyist activities. The barn has a small apartment attached to it.

“In August 2014, I made a visionary investment in a truly exceptional property,” owner John Wilson said in an email statement. “This distinctive parcel of land (is) brimmed with untapped potential. Nestled within this agriculturally revered valley, renowned for its rich history of farming and vineyards, I recognized an opportunity to cultivate a haven of vineyards and citrus groves while also envisioning its future development prospects.”

The property has four wells outfitted with electric-powered pumps and a 500,000-gallon metal holding tank, which is enough to serve both agricultural and residential needs.

“Imagine waking up each day on your income-generating ranch, surrounded by sweeping vistas of rolling hills adorned with vineyards, and distant mountains gracing the horizon,” Wilson said. “Yet, this idyllic retreat remains conveniently connected, a mere 10 minutes to the luxurious beaches of Avila Beach and Pismo Beach while being a couple of minutes from the airport and a leisurely three-hour drive from the bustling metropolises of Los Angeles and San Francisco.”