Cheap eats in London: 100 of the best dishes for under £15

We've all had those months when payday can't come quick enough. If you don’t dare look at your bank balance, the good news is that London offers some of the best food in the country for the equivalent price of a couple of rummages down the back of the sofa.

From healthy bites to junk food treats and even to a truffle adorned souffle (really) London’s cheap eat scene provides pizzas by the pound, burgers by the bucketload, and some of the most interesting Thai, Malay and Chinese food around.

Whether you’ve got a craving in Camden or are famished in Farringdon, this is the food-forward directory your wallet will thank you for – every single one of these 100 dishe comes in at £15 or less. Just one tip – in the pricier places, it can often be worth making it clear you're just stopping by for a single course. In our experience, everywhere listed is welcome to the idea; letting them know simply helps the staff work out how quickly the table can be turned. They may also seat you at the bar, where perhaps they might not otherwise.

This list isn't exhaustive, and will be further added to and amended over the month. In the meantime, please tell us in the comments where else is a steal.

CENTRAL

1. Marinara at 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo - £9.95

Pizza at 50 Kalo (Luciano Furia)

50 Kalo di Ciro Salvo opened in London in 2017 with surprisingly little fanfare for somewhere reportedly selling London’s best pizza. The Napoli-hailing restaurant serves up a super thin, soft base, perfectly charred underneath and boasting a gloriously authentic tomato sauce on top. The marinara adds just olive oil, garlic and oregano, while the margherita sporting gooey mozzarella, flown in from Campania especially for this perfect pizza moment. Admittedly, Crisp Pizza W6 does it for about a quid less, but bear in mind the time it takes to queue — we reckon it's better to come here. Napoli on the Road (in Richmond and Chiswick) is excellent too, although tends to be a little pricier.

7 Northumberland Avenue, Westminster, WC2N 5BY, 50kalo.it

2. Veg, pig or chicken bun at Bun House - £2.80

This is the cheapest entry on the list, and is not one dish, but six. Bun House has moved on from its Soho corner spot to bigger digs in Chinatown, but still sells these Cantonese buns for just £2.80 each. All fillings are great, but vegetarians (and vegans) can get very excited over the three mushroom, water chestnut and kow choi option.

WC2, bun.house

3. Braised chickpeas with tomato, chilli & mint at Bocca di Lupo - £9

Convivial counter: Bocca di Lupo

Bocca di Lupo has been living la dolce vita for more than 10 years now, satisfying pre and post theatre appetites with perfect bowls of pasta and more. The menu changes almost weekly, but you can usually get a smaller portion of one of their pasta options for around £12 or less, but the wholesome and hearty chickpea number with tomato and mint is a winner.

12 Archer Street, W1D 7BB, boccadilupo.com

4. Korean fried chicken wings at Flesh and Buns - £9

For such an alarmingly named restaurant, Flesh and Buns is a pretty pleasant place to spend an hour or two. Flash the flesh with a portion of Korean fried chicken wings, which come sticky, sweet and and sprinkled with sesame.

W1, WC2, fleshandbuns.com

5. Classic banh mi at Keu - £9.60

Banh mi shouldn’t work, but it does. Specialising in the French-Vietnamese fusion food, sandwich bar Keu stuffs fluffy white baguettes with a variety of largely meaty fillings spiced with Asian flavours. Carnivores should make a beeline for the classic, which is stuffed with mortadella sausage, chicken liver pate, spicy pork belly, ham terrine and pork floss.

W1, EC2, EC1, thevietnamesekitchen.co.uk

6. Naan e barbari (£5) and celeriac shawarama (£9) at The Barbary - total £14

Following on from the success of The Palomar, sibling restaurant The Barbary took the party from Jerusalem to the North African Barbary coast. All veggie dishes served over the counter of this open kitchen restaurant come in at great value, and the celeriac shawarama with naan e barbari is possibly the best spent £14 in central London.

16 Neal's Yard, WC2H 9DP, thebarbary.co.uk

7. Ginger ice cream at Jidori - £5

Eastern promise: toasted rice soft serve, miso butterscotch, gomashio and sweet potato chips from Jidori

When Fay Maschler says that a pudding is her “Dessert of the Year”, you know you’re up for something pretty special. This Japanese restaurant largely sells yakitori meat and fish skewers, but make sure you have room for a sweet something – namely the ginger ice cream with miso caramel, that comes topped with sweet potato crisps and black sesame seeds.

15 Catherine Street, WC2B 5JZ, jidori.co.uk

8. Marinara at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele - £10.50

(L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele/Facebook)

If a pizza is good enough for Napoli, it’s good enough for you. The pizza at L’Antica Pizzeria Michele is not just “good enough” back home – the original restaurant is a celebrated institution in its native Italy and has even been described as "the best pizzeria in the world" (Eat, Pray, Love had something to do with that). In its London outpost, you can pick up a large marinara for £10.50. Perfect simplicity.

199 Baker Street, NW1 6UY, anticapizzeriadamichele.co.uk

9. Vegan steak and ale pie at Pie Dealers - £3.95

Providing a very contemporary take on a London cheap eats classic, Pie Dealers makes its pie and mash dishes with – you guessed it – not an animal product in sight. The Camden Market location is its first in bricks-and-mortar, and here you’ll find the best-selling seitan and ale pie, swapping steak for the wheat-based vegan favourite.

Camden Market, 60 Camden Lock Place, NW1 8AF, piedealers.co.uk

10. Xiao long bao at Dumplings Legend - from £7

(Press handout)

Chinatown is one of the capital’s most fruitful areas for cheap food. Dumplings Legend is one of the area’s most popular spots for a dim sum lunch, and it offers a whole basket of xiao long bao for well within budget. These much-lauded dumplings are filled with minced pork and delicious brothy soup that leaks out on bite – a delicious wallet-friendly option.

15-16 Gerrard Street, W1D 6JE

11. Gaeng gati pla tuu bai yeera at Plaza Khao Gaeng - £13

(Press handout)

A gentle fish curry in a softly sweet coconut broth is one of the more delicious ways to spend £15 in London, and that's exactly whats on offer at Plaza Khao Gaeng. The side of jasmine rice at £2.50 nudges us over budget just a jot, so opt for a fried egg (£2) instead.

Arcade Food Hall, New Oxford Street, WC1A 1DB, plazakhaogaeng.com

12. Tuna Niçoise at Randall and Aubin - £14.50

Butcher's shop chic: The restaurants retains many original features

Nothing quite beats a French classic and few salads are as enduring, as classic or as delicious as the Niçoise. It's at the top end of the budget, making sides and drinks a budget-busting optional extra, but who cares. Drink some water, eat your salad and enjoy watching Soho go by.

16 Brewer Street, W1F 0SQ, randallandaubin.com

13. Fried chicken at Good Friend Chicken - from £6

This is fried chicken, but not as the Colonel knows it. Chinatown favourite Good Friend Chicken takes the Taiwanese approach to the fast food favourite: it marinades its chicken breast, slices it into super thin schnitzel-style steaks, flattens and tosses it in three flours before frying. The result is super crispy chicken, which is then dusted with your choice of flavoured powder, which ranges from plum to seaweed.

14 Little Newport Street, WC2H 7JJ

14. Halloumi fries at Oli Baba’s - £

A veritable legend of London’s street food scene, Oli Baba’s halloumi fries are a cheese-lovers’ particularly dirty dream. Sticks of halloumi are deep fried, stacked up generously, and drizzled with pomegranate molasses, za’atar yoghurt and chilli honey and sprinkled with sumac, mint and pomegranate seeds. The even better news? They serve them 364 days a year at Camden Market.

15, KERB Camden Market, West Yard, Camden Lock Place, NW1 8AF, olibabas.com

15. Killer marshmallow cone at Chin Chin Labs - £4.95

Still hungry? There’s always room for dessert at Chin Chin, where scooping ice cream gets scientific. This gelato parlour concocts its frozen desserts using a liquid nitro process, producing atypical flavours ranging from burnt butter caramel to tonka bean. The Killer Marshmallow Cone comes stuffed with homemade marshmallow fluff, which is then blowtorched and topped with your choice of ice cream.

Available at Camden location, chinchinicecream.com

16. Shredded duck congee at Tao Tao Ju - £10.20

Congee, the savoury, porridge-like dish, isn't everyone's cup of tea. It can be a jarring thing, something that tastes so meaty with the texture more akin to breakfast. But the dusk congee at Tao Tao Ju will put any such concerns instantly to bed. Tao Tao Ju is not even close to being Chinatown's cheapest eat, but for a belt-stretching dish for just a nudge over £10, this must be one of the best around.

15 Lisle Street, WC2H 7BE, taotaoju.co.uk

17. Twice baked cheese souffle at The Ivy - £14.50

(Press handout)

This one is plainly not a cheap eat kind of restaurant, but it's included to show just how diverse affordable eating in London can be. This is a luxurious, truffle-topped (yes, really) cheese souffle in one of the swankiest west end establishments and it's under budget. Will you be fit-to-burst full after eating? I doubt it. But then life isn't about stuffing oneself sick, it's about savouring the finer things, and where better to do that? Pop in for this in a quiet moment in the day.

1-5 West Street, WC2H 9NQ, the-ivy.co.uk

18. Fish buttie and chips at Golden Union - £12.50

(Caitlin Caprio)

Really, Golden Union is all about the stonkingly good chips, but you can get your fish fix for under £15 too. If you can’t face an entire fish, then a fish buttie is a good place to start, with a sizeable portion of deep fried cod and haddock goujons sandwiched between sliced doorstop bread.

38 Poland Street, Soho, W1F 7LY, goldenunion.co.uk

19. Noodles with pork mince and vegetables at Master Wei - £9.60

(Press handout)

Hand-pulled noodles. Few things rouse the senses like those three words. They imply care and attention and craft and in all likeliness, deliciousness. The pork mince with vegetables might be a humble offering but it's elevated by those rich, slippery noodles. At under a tenner, it's a genuine bargain.

13 Cosmo Place, WC1N 3AP, master-wei.com

20. The Beiruty at Yalla Yalla - £12.45

A bulging bounty from Beirut, this middle eastern mezze comprises hummus, crispy falafel, spiced Yemen salsa, cumin roasted chickpeas, tahini, a tomato & pickle salad and a flatbread. In short: a lot of bang for your buck.

1 Green’s Court, Soho, W1F 0HA, yalla-yalla.co.uk

21. El clasico at Senor Ceviche - £11

If you’ve made it to the end of your retail mission, you could do worse than celebrating at Señor Ceviche. Pick up a Pisco cocktail at this Peruvian restaurant, and sip it alongside a snack of Señor Ceviche’s eponymous classic dish. Seabass is cured in aji amarillo tiger’s milk, and served with sweet potato purée, avocado and red onion

Kingly Court, W1B 5PW, senor-ceviche.com

22. Traditional laksa at Laxsa - £13.80

(Courtesy)

It would be easy to walk past this dinky Malaysian restaurant halfway along Old Compton Street — which would be a big mistake, as it offers some of the best-value cooking in Soho. Make life easy for yourself and go straight for the namesake laksa noodle soup, bobbing with chicken, king prawns, fishcakes and fish balls.

37 Old Compton Street, W1D 5JY, @laxsa_soho

23. Käsespätzle at Fischer’s - £7.75

(Handout)

Fischer’s, a Viennese Cafe, mingles Mittel-European sophistication with casual cosiness. Prices for most dishes are outside of budget, but you can get yourself a seriously hearty starter of käsespätzle, the Austrian version of mac and cheese, for just £7.75, or £8.75 with bacon.

50 Marylebone High Street, W1U 5HN, fischers.co.uk

24. Beef Rendang at Rasa Sayang - £14.95

(Press handout)

Slow cooked for six hours, this beef rendang is tender, gently spiced and fragrant. In fact much of the Malaysian and Singaporean menu falls (just) under the £15 budget, but when the big hitters are this pleasing, it's hard to look elsewhere.

5 Macclesfield Street, W1D 6AY, rasasayangfood.com

25. Iberico pork fillet with trintxat potatoes at Lobos - £14

(Paul Winch-Furness)

It’s all about the pork at tapas restaurant Lobos, where you’ll find some of the best dishes on the extensive “meat” section of the menu. Most of the dishes on this section sit between £8 and £15, but for £14, get stuck into a fine dish of pork filet, and spiced trintxat potatoes.

48 Frith Street, W1D 4SG, lobostapas.co.uk

26. Breadfruit kari at Hoppers - £10

Good game: Dosa and guinea fowl kari, coriander chutney, tomato chutney, coconut chutney (John Carey)

If naan is a non-negotiable order with your curry, allow Hoppers to broaden your horizons. The Sri Lankan restaurant (which boasts spots in Soho, Marylebone and Kings Cross) champions the hopper, a bowl-shaped south Asian pancake, to mop up your meal. The accompaniment, which is often served with a runny egg yolk at its centre, is a superb friend to the even better curries (or karis).

Three locations in W1 and WC1, hopperslondon.com

27. Burnt ends tacos at Temper - £12.50

It’s waste not, want not at Temper, where the hunks of burnt ends that arrive to fill your tacos glisten with naughtiness, and the leftover fat from the restaurant's cooked meats has also been used to cook the tortillas too. Now that’s recycling.

W1, EC2, temperrestaurant.com

28. Pork belly bun at Yum Bun - £5.50

Swap your sesame seed brioche for a steamed rice bun at bao experts Yum Bun. A graduate of Hackney’s Broadway market, this street food stall serves fabulously fluffy buns filled with an array of ingredients, from crispy tofu to fried chicken. Top of the bill, however, is the filling of slow-roasted pork belly which comes with a fresh and sweet mixture of cucumber, spring onions and hoisin sauce. Buns are £5.50 each or two for £10.

WC2, EC2, yumbun.com

29. Tacos at Club Mexicana - one for £4.50, three for £12.50

(Handout)

One of the best in the vegan business is Club Mexicana, which cooks up seriously good Mexican food without a meat or dairy product in sight. Any one of Club Mexicana’s tacos could be on this list, so it’s a good job you can get three for £12.50. Get your chops round their surprisingly meaty jackfruit tacos and marvel at the baja tofish manages to be tofu and not fish. Find them at Dinerama in Shoreditch, Soho and Brixton.

E9, EC2, SW9, clubmexicana.com

NORTH

30. Adobada taco at Sonora Taqueria - £3.75

(Handout)

The new permanent site for Sonora's feted corn tacos has been an instant hit, one of the best new openings of 2023: it also happens to be one of the best value spots in town. The succulent pork tacos start at £3.75 and the menu never really gets above £5. Ideal for a taster of a few different tacos and guisados.

208 Stoke Newington High Street, N16 7HU, sonorataqueria.com

31. Thanjavur chicken curry at Tamil Prince - £13.5

(Adrian Lourie)

Punctuated with fragrant fennel, the Thanjavur chicken curry at newish hit Tamil Prince is a wholesome, only slightly hot option to spend most of the £15 budget. Sides like rice will naturally be extra, but for the main event, this one is excellent value.

115 Hemingford Road, N1 1BZ, thetamilprince.com

32. Hot roast pork bap or cheese and chutney bap at The Southampton Arms - £5.95

Just because a pub doesn’t self-identify as a gastropub doesn’t mean it’s not worth eating there. The emphasis at this Kentish Town boozer is very much on drinking the 18 ales and ciders on tap, but stomach lining comes no finer than the roast pork bap with trimmings of crackling and apple sauce, or a cheese and chutney bap for veggies. Still hungry? There’s a pork pie for £4.50.

139 Highgate Road, NW5 1LE, thesouthamptonarms.co.uk

33. Ice cream at Ruby Violet - £4 per scoop or three for £8

(Ruby Violet)

For sweet something, Ruby Violet has some very cool offerings. The ice cream parlour serves up handmade, small-batch ice creams and sorbets, rotating through myriad wonderful and occasionally weird flavours. Alongside the likes of chocolate and strawberry, there are scoops of horseradish, beetroot, and there's even a gin and tonic sorbet that's 14.6 per cent ABV.

NW5, N1C, rubyviolet.co.uk

34. Scampi and chips at SeaShell of Lisson Grove - £13

Finding a full fish dinner for under £15 seems elusive (as the cod and chips here are over budget at £15.50) but the much-loved alternative, scampi, comes in with a little room to spare. Scampi is more playful eating, more joyful somehow, like seafood popcorn. The chips are up to par too.

49-51 Lisson Grove, NW1 6UH, seashellrestaurant.co.uk

35. Chicken dum biryani at Hawker’s Kitchen - £8.90

The roti (from £3.49) and dosa (from £6.99) justifiably eat up all the attention here, but for a change from those fluffy and crisp conduits for curry and coconut chutney, look to this plate offering the eternal reassurance of slow-cooked chicken and rice, at an uncommonly reasonable price tag.

64 Caledonian Road, N1 9DP, hawkerskitchen.com

36. Abura soba at Kanada-Ya - £13.95

Kanada-Ya is one of the capital’s ramen stars, and most of its ramen dishes come in at between £10 and £15. But the superlative noodles at Kanada-Ya feature in this dry ramen. That means no soup, but the bowl of noodles comes topped with slices of seared chashu pork belly, bamboo shoots, an onsen egg, seaweed and more. It feels special, in other words, especially given the price.

Available at N1, kanada-ya.com

37. Classic bao at Bao - £6.50

The queues may have died down, but the reasons that brought them there haven’t. Bao boasts the fluffiest bun in London and they fill them with all sorts of delights, all for £7 and under. The Classic bao comes out on top with braised pork, pickled veg and crushed peanuts and with the walk-in only policy across most restaurants, the bookable Kings Cross outpost is our pick.

N1 and across London, baolondon.com

38. Roti canai at Roti King - From £6

This Malaysian restaurant is as unassuming as it gets, being in a basement down a side road, with a sign at roughly ankle level, but down in Roti King is one of the best value dishes in London. The roti canai serves two slices of the restaurant’s famed fluffy, flaky roti with a bowl of flavourful curry dhal for £6. For an extra £1.50 you can swap dhal for curried chicken, fish or lamb.

40 Doric Way, Euston, NW1 1LH, rotiking.info

39. Ham croquetas at Barrafina - £8

This tapas bar from the Hart Brothers still floats the boat of anyone longing for the Costa Brava. The sturdy crust of Barrafina’s superlative croquetas gives way to an impossibly creamy inside, the ooze of which is punctuated with pieces of salty, robust jamon. Madrid is calling, but we're quite happy here, thank you very much. Word to the wise, the Kings Cross restaurant often has half the queues of the west end branches.

N1, W1 and WC2, barrafina.co.uk

40. Two piece at Temple of Seitan - £7.50

(Handout)

Vegans need junk food too. Hackney favourites Temple of Seitan, who now have a second spot in Camden, provide some of the most fervently lauded fried chicken alternatives in the capital. Made of seitan (the meat substitute made of wheat) their two piece will set you back just £7.50 for two fillets of animal-product-free pleasure.

N1 and E9, templeofseitan.co.uk

41. Pabellon beef arepa at Arepa & Co - £9.95

If you don’t know your arepas from your cachapas, this restaurant has a thing or two to teach you. Arepa & Co specialises in the eponymous cornbread that is a staple in Venezuelan cooking. Crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, it’s served as a pocket, ripe for stuffing with a selection of fillings, including reina chicken thighs with avocado, or pabellon beef with black beans. If you love the beef, you can also try it as the pabellon crillollo, a traditional dish serving the shredded meat in a bowl of beans, rice, plantain and grated cheese.

N1 and E2, arepaandco.com

42. House fry at Chick ‘n’ Sours - £12

A foodie take on the fried chicken shop, Chick n Sours’ Haggerston stop was so popular it now boasts locations in Seven Dials, Islington and Spitalfields. The house fry embraces both the deep south of America and the Asian flavours that pepper its menu, serving up a deep fried drumstick and thigh with pickled watermelon and a dusting of seaweed “crack” – known in most circles as nori.

N1, WC2, E8, E1, chicknsours.co.uk

43. Small skillet at Bird - £7

(Paul Winch-Furness / Photographe)

American cuisine may not be acclaimed for its refinement, but it can certainly hit the spot on a budget. Enamoured with a deep south favourite, Bird opened in London to become the first dedicated fried chicken and waffles house in the capital. For £7, you can pick up a small skillet of its signature fried chicken, including a drumstick, thigh and two wings – served either glazed (Korean style or buffalo) or with a sauce of your choice.

N7, NW1, E20, SW9, E14, birdrestaurants.com

44. The greasy spoon at The Breakfast Club - £13

When it comes to simple pleasures, a good fry up has few rivals in the food world. The Breakfast Club know the power of a bountiful breakfast is strong, so they serve it until 5pm everyday. Most dishes here are under £15, and are all generously portioned, but sometimes you can’t beat a good bacon, egg, sausage, beans, chips and toast affair. Strictly no substitutions, but what more could you want?

Various locations, thebreakfastclubcafes.com

45. Steak frites at The Beefsteaks - £8

Can steak get any cheaper than £10? It can indeed, as street market master The Beefsteaks is on a mission to “democratise steak” with its £8 steak and frites offering. Juicy strips of grass fed beef are served over triple cooked chips at their numerous docking points – find them at KERB N1 or Maltby Street Market, depending on the day.

N1, SE1, @thebeefsteaks

46. Arroz negro at Camino - £7

It might not be a full meal but diving into the arroz negro at Camino tapas bar is a pretty good way to start. The sharing dish is a signature one at the mini-chain and consists of a silky bowl of cuttlefish-dotted rice, blackened with squid ink and topped with aioli.

N1, EC2, EC3, SE1, camino.uk.com

EAST

47. Sarawak black pepper curry chicken at Mambow - £14

The heat. The undeniable, lip-tingling, unrelenting heat. Mambow doesn't shy away from boldly spiced Malaysian flavours and Abbey Lee's permanent site in Clapton has already proved a hit. The Sarawak pepper curry is a certified must-order and at £14, is a standout for its generosity.

78 Lower Clapton Road, E5 0RN, mambow.co.uk

48. Cheddar and 'Nduja toastie at Sager + Wilde - £11

Sager + Wilde

Sager + Wilde is best known for its wine, but its the food that'll keep you coming back. Whilst the cost of everything has eliminated a £10 glass-and-pasta offer, the famed, hearty toasties start at just £9 each with the absurdly good Cheddar and 'nduja version coming in at under £12. The wine starts at about £5 a glass, and is predictably brilliant.

250 Paradise Row, E2 9LE, sagerandwilde.comâ

49. Bone marrow on toast at St John - £15

(Sam A Harris)

Fergus Henderson’s long-standing St John has had an immeasurable impact on the London, and indeed the global dining scene. His most famed, most imitated dish at the Smithfields original location (just) falls within budget. Freshly roasted hunks of bone marrow are served with toasted sourdough alongside a caper and parsley salad – simple but divine.

94-96 Commercial Street, E1 6LZ, stjohnrestaurant.com

50. Pan fried soup dumplings at Dumpling Shack - six for £9.50

Dumpling Shack are one of the stars of Old Spitalfields Market’s transformation into a street food haven. They serve up a variety of boiled and pan fried dumplings and noodles. For a satisfying shengjianbao, pick up a bowl of these pan fried soup dumplings and add lashings of peppery Sichuan chilli oil.

Old Spitalfields Market, Brushfield Street, E1 6BG, dumplingshack.co.uk

51. Lamb chops at Tayyabs - £9.95

(Handout)

Sometimes there’s an argument for quantity over quality. The lamb chops at Tayyabs might not be the fleshiest specimens around but at just shy of a tenner for four, they’re a sixth cheaper than Gymkhana for twice as much, meaning you can order as many as your budget allows. It’s BYO, too.

83-89 Fieldgate Street, E1 1JU, tayyabs.co.uk

52. Moo krob at Singburi - £11

Moo krob is a deliciously simple Thai crispy pork belly with sticky rice and at £11 in Leytonstone's Singburi, it's a belly-filling bargain. The restaurant is essentially always full, so the best bet to nab a plate is walking in, looking for a cancelled table or a no show. It'll be worth the effort.

593 High Road Leytonstone, E11 4PA, instagram.com

53. Brisket bun at Smokestak - From £11

The summer street party will run from midday late into the evening (Scott Grummett)

This BBQ joint has gone from street cart to Shoreditch sensation in its time and this is arguably the dish that did it all. Propping up the butter-varnished bun of this immensely popular dish stacked slices of smoked, treacly beef brisket, garnished with pickled red chillies.

35 Sclater Street, E1 6LB, smokestak.co.uk

54. Ceviche Andina at Andina - £13

Based on the picanterias of the Peruvian Andes, a course of Peru’s national dish is practically obligatory at Andina. This ceviche includes hunks of seabass cured in a citrus marinade and served with sweet potato, red onion, Andean corn and cancha corn nuts. Yes, it's a sharing dish, so you’ll need a couple of other bits, but for Andina’s fabulously fresh flavours and quality ingredients, it is £13 well spent.

1 Redchurch Street, E2 7DJ, cevichefamily.com

55. BBQ beef heart, coriander + peanut salad at Smoking Goat - £12

Thai beef salads are particularly pleasing and the ever-popular Smoking Goat is a great place to partake of such lightly spiced favourites. Ideal as the main event for a cheap-and-cheery lunch or as a starring role in a wider, wallet-friendly dinner, this warming beef heart salad is a hearty (sorry) delight.

64 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JJ, smokinggoatbar.com

56. Red stripe or classic pepperoni at Detroit Pizza - £4.99

Pizza is pretty much a no-brainer when it comes to cheap eats in the capital (although have you seen the prices at PizzaExpress these days? £16.95 for an American Hot!). This Motor City-inspired Spitalfields joint, however, is a name to know. Two options are served by the spongy, Detroit-style slice; at these prices, the temptation is to order one of each, an enticement that only the exceptionally hungry should succumb to.

75 Commercial Street, E1 6BD, detroitpizzalondon.com

57. Grilled pork, spring roll and shredded pork vermicelli at Sông Quê Café - £14.50

Can one bowl of noodles contain pretty much everything any sensible person might wish to eat in one sitting, whatever the time of year? This deep-piled combi of porky goodness at the best Vietnamese on Kingsland Road comes festooned with herbs, lettuce, cucumber and pickled veg — warming in winter, cooling in summer.

134 Kingsland Road, E2 8DY, songque.co.uk

58. Sampler at Andu Cafe - £11

As with many restaurants, the greater the numbers in the group, the better value Andu becomes. The "Sampler" is £11 for one person, but £20 for two. As the name suggests, one samples a range of Ethiopian classics like shiro (milled split peas with spices) and tikil gomen, a lightly spiced cabbage, all with enough rice and injera bread to go around.

528 Kingsland Road, E8 4AH, anduvegancafe.com

59. Lamb shawarma pita at Berber & Q Shawarma bar - £13.50

Let’s get one thing straight: Berber & Q knows its way around a hunk of lamb. This Middle Eastern-inspired barbecue joint opened an Exmouth Market location dedicated to shawarma (kebabs, basically) last year, wrapping well-fired filling in grilled pita. The lamb version comes with harissa and sumac onions, while vegetarians are extremely well catered for with the cauliflower shawarma, which comes with tahini and pomegranate seeds.

46 Exmouth Market, EC1R 4QE, shawarmabar.co.uk

60. Confit potatoes at The Quality Chop House - £8

(Press handout)

First things first, this is definitely a side dish. It is not a meal by any stretch, but it’s so good we had to keep it in. The Quality Chop House’s dedication to the meatier things in life is well-documented, but you also need to know about their confit potatoes. Super thin slices of potato end up buttery soft inside their well-fried coating, angularly shaped for maximum crunch. Do not forget these off your order – or swing by at a rare quiet moment and ask for these with a glass of red wine. You'll be in and out in no time, but it'll be heavenly.

88-94 Farringdon Road, EC1R 3EA, thequalitychophouse.com

61. Chicarrones at Morito - £12

It may be the little sister of Exmouth Market legend Moro, but Morito can hold its own with the big kids. Cretan chef Marianna Leivaditaki is at the helm, creating beautiful dishes packed with aromatic herbs and perfectly pitched spices for her mezze menu. All dishes across the menu come in under £15, but you might need a couple. Find a particular favourite in the succulent chicarrones, a dish of slow roasted pork belly with lemon and cumin.

Served at EC1 location, morito.co.uk

62. Pad thai at KIN - from £13

You’re sure to be well fed at this family run restaurant, where Asian street food comes big in flavour and in portion. Pick up a pad thai here for £13 with tofu, or £13.50 with prawns or chicken, and tuck into a seriously satisfying mound of rice noodles with all the trimmings. The pad thai is picante, but spice maniacs should head straight for the pad kee mao, a drunken noodles-style dish served with aubergines, mushroom and an eye-watering amount of chilli. Both of these can be made both vegetarian and vegan.

88 Leather Lane, EC1N 7TT, kinstreetfood.com

63. Salt beef bagel at Beigel Bake - £8.18

Low prices: Brick Lane Beigel Bake

The 24 hour bagel shops of Brick Lane are legend among foodies and night owls alike, providing sustenance sans nonsense and all at a very affordable price. Believe it or not, this £8.18 bagel is one of the most expensive items on the menu but the combination of unctuous meat, pickles and American mustard in a fluffy, yielding bagel is worth every penny.

159 Brick Lane, E1 6SB

64. On the bibimbap at On the Bab - From £10.80

Bowl food: a bibimbap from On The Bab

Get on it at On the Bab, where this Korean restaurant serves up street food designed to be enjoyed with a drink or two. You can choose whether to have your meat or veg on buns, babs (rice), rolls or noodle soup, or you can go for their signature kimchi and fried egg-topped bibimbap rice dish for prices from £10.80. Whilst the two outposts are East(ish), new sites are slated for Nine Elms and north London in 2024.

EC1, EC4, onthebab.com

65. Daddy D burrito at Daddy Donkey - from £9.50

It’s all about lunchtime on Leather Lane, where a procession of street food stalls make plentiful pickings. A graduate who has gone from stall to shop on the very same street is Daddy Donkey, a burrito doyenne whose “kick-ass” Mexican wraps often court queues out the door. Go for the black bean-filled Daddy D burrito with hand pulled carnitas, that have been slow-cooked in coca cola and guajillo chilli. Guac is extra, but still within your budget.

50b Leather Lane, EC1N 7TP, daddydonkey.co.uk

SOUTH

66. Chocolate mousse at Naifs - £9

When a pudding is this good, it deserves to be celebrated. Naifs operates a £30-a-head set sharing dinner but it's the uber-affordable puds which we love, specifically the shikuwasa chocolate mousse with yuzu curd.

56 Goldsmith Road, SE15 5TN, naifs.co.uk

67. Don dada platter at En Root - £12

(Press handout)

Self described as the "ultimate solo plate" this one comes with a range of the now famous En Root creations. Golden rice, coconut curry, the daily dhal, saag aloo, rainbow salad and plantain all feature on this plentiful plate, with a paratha just a £2 addition.

Coldharbour Lane, SW2 1JG, enrootldn.co.uk

68. Beef, sage butter, celeriac and taleggio pie at Mystic Burek - £8

(Press handout)

Burek is a traditional Macedonian pie, made at this Sydenham café by Spasia Dinkoviski, who serves up four boreks and one baklava bun following the recipes of her grandmother, who was clearly a fan of cheese and meat. The only burek mystery here is why Londoners haven’t fallen for them sooner. BYO, so bring a bottle from 161 Food+Drink round the corner.

227 Dartmouth Road, SE26 4QY, mysticburek.com

69. Cod fish fritters at Danclair's - £8

(Press handout)

Danclair's, the follow up to Fish Wings and Tings, has become a deserving institution in Brixton, with the signature cod fish fritters remaining an essential order. They arrive with a hot little ginger and lime aioli and at £8 are stunningly good value.

67-68, Granville Arcade, Coldharbour Lane, SW9 8PS, danclairskitchenbrixton.co.uk

70. Grilled cheese sandwich at Kappacasein - £8

(Red Agency/Borough Market)

At this Borough Market outlet, they don’t just grill the cheese, but make it themselves on site. Kappacasein is actually a dairy, where owner William Oglethorpe produces an Ogleshield cheese which boasts the ideal melt for a toastie. It’s then mixed with Montgomery cheddar, leeks, garlic and onion, all set up to ooze between two slices of Poilâne.

Borough Market, 1 Stoney Street, SE1 9AA, kappacasein.com

71. Pork belly tacos at Santo Remedio - £12.50

(Nick Hopper)

Shoreditch-originating Santo Remedio moved house in 2017 to a new spot on Tooley Street. Fans of the Mexican restaurant will find that little has changed, including the beef barbacoa tacos’ spot on the menu. Succulent and earthy, the barbecued meat is served with pasilla chilli and topped with striking slices of watermelon radish (which gets its name from its bright pink centre), two at a time.

152 Tooley Street, SE1 2TU, santoremedio.co.uk

72. Tagliatelle primavera at Ciullosteria - £12.90

Finding a filling, hearty main dish that doesn't require a few sides or a sharing something for the budget is still easier said than done, but Ciullosteria does this with ease. Most pasta mains come in at £15 or less and with the pizza starting at £6.40 too, there's a lot to like here.

31 Balham High Road, SW12 9AL, ciullosteria.com

73. Spaniard crepe at Sarava- £9.80

This restaurant is already a Franco-Brazilian mash-up, so what’s the harm in inviting a Spaniard to the party? The menu of crepes and galettes at this small Brixton Village cafe is extensive, filling them with almost everything you can think of. This Iberian option puts a kick into your breakfast with spicy chorizo sausage and scrambled eggs topped with fresh spinach and red onion.

Coldharbour Lane, SW9, instagram.com

74. Reuben sandwich at Ruben's Reubens - £12

If you like your sandwiches to have fillings measurable by the inch, you’ve come to the right place Ruben's Ruebens have been smoking meats in SW2 for years and the first bricks and mortar location in the Market feels like a proper homecoming. The plentiful sandwiches sit alongside a pleasing snacks menu, but these are hefty portions, so the add-ons may not be required.

Market Row, SW2, instagram.com

75. Bank's vegetable and tofu massaman curry at kin + deum - £13.50

(Press handout)

A headily spiced massaman curry is a fine thing and the version from kin + deum is highly pleasing. Named after the head chef (just dubbed "Bank") the slow-simmered curry features fragrant cinnamon, star anise, bay leaves, potatoes and cashew nuts.

2 Crucifix Lane, SE1 3JW, kindeum.com

76. Carbonara at Flour and Grape - £11.50

(Handout)

Flour and Grape seems to have nailed the perfect carbonara and simplicity, as with most Italian restaurants, is the byword. Proper guanciale, heady parmesan and a rich confit egg yolk all mark this pleasing plate as a standout.

214 Bermondsey Street, SE1 3TQ, flourandgrape.com

77. King prawn karahi at Lahore Karahi - £13.95

For our money, Lahore Karahi is Tooting's best. More than a mere curry house, the restaurant pans Pakistani and Indian food with ease, with exceptional saucing and sizzling grills. The curries are special and the prawn karahi, within that sacred £15 budget, is a deeply satisfying buy.

1 Tooting High Street, SW17 0SN, lahorekarahi.co.uk

78. Moong dal dosa at Horn OK Please - from £8

Vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters alike need to get themselves to a Horn OK Please stall on the double. The meat-free Indian street food sensation serves up seriously satisfying fare, including this superlative dosa dish. A crisp but yielding moong bean dosa is freshly cooked to order, and then wrapped around a spiced potato filling. It's served alongside a delicious chana chaat, a spiced chickpea salad topped with yoghurt and sprinklings of pomegranate and sev. The dish can also easily be made vegan on request.

SE1, @Horn_Please

79. Char siu BBQ pork and rice at Three Uncles - £9.95

(Matt Writtle)

Char sui BBQ pork is a staple and the succulent Three Uncles version is reason enough to hop on the Victoria Line to Brixton and tuck in. As you'll have change from a tenner for this hefty main plate, splash out on the special Hainan chilli vinegar for an extra £1 and you'll not be disappointed.

Unit 19 & 20, Brixton Village, SW9 8PR, threeuncles.co.uk

80. Pici cacio e pepe at Padella - £12

Cacio e pepe

Since opening in 2016, Padella has garnered fame and acclaim for serving up pretty perfect pasta at piccolo prices. Bowls of pasta here start at £9 and they’re among some of the best in the capital, made fresh on site everyday. The pici cacio e pepe comes in at £12, is made with little more that pasta, parmesan and pepper, and is one of the restaurant’s star dishes – but as you can expect, you'll have to queue to get anywhere near it.

6 Southwark Street, SE1 1TQ, padella.co

81. Croquetas at Jose Pizarro - £7.50

(Paul Winch-Furness / Photographe)

Post-work bites doesn’t get much better than the snacks offered by Spaniard Jose Pizarro, the Bermondsey-based chef who added a Broadgate Circle restaurant to his repertoire in 2015. The Tapas del dia menu offers Pizarro’s superb croquetas which come in a different flavour everyday. Incarnations include black squid ink and prawn, spinach and manchego, as well as good old jamon.

SE1, EC2M, josepizarro.com

82. 081 Pizza from 081 Peckham - £13

There are a few in this list, but the crust at 081 is what sets this Peckham pizzeria apart. It’s a fiendishly hard thing to pull off, a good crust, but here a 72 hour fermentation on the dough and great flour do just the job and the eponymous 081 ‘za is a standout on a menu of hits.

66 Peckham Rye, SE15 4JR, 081pizzeria.com

WEST

83. La Complete at La Petite Bretagne - £10.95

Pancakes aren’t just for Pancake Day – at La Petite Bretagne, they’re for life. The Hammersmith creperie serves buckwheat pancakes in both savoury and sweet form. Fillings range from salmon to feta, but for a taste of a traditional French crepe recipe, go for La Complete: melted emmental and slices of ham are scattered across the pancake, before an egg is cooked in the centre and cooked until the yolk is still runny.

5-7 Beadon Road, W6 0EAâ, lapetitebretagne.co.uk

84. King prawn nasi goreng at Normah’s - £12.99

Queensway was once known for its Chinese restaurants, none, alas, the cheap-eats of old. Bargain hunters should head instead into Queensway Market, bearing left until they find this tiny Malaysian café, where former stockbroker Normah dishes up home-style cooking, helped by her son. From the roti to the rendang, it’s all excellent, but this spicy jumble of rice, seafood and egg just swings it.

Queensway Market, 23-25 Queensway, W2 4QJ, normahs.co.uk

85. Persian pistachio eclair at Maitre Choux - £5.80

If you find yourself battling a sugar craving in South Kensington, you could do much worse than diving into Maitre Choux. In this edition of his famed éclairs, Michelin-starred pastry chef Joakim Prat fills his superlative choux with pistachio mousseline cream, and tops it with candied pistachios.

SW7 and across London, maitrechoux.com

86. Crispy fried chicken burger at Dirty Bones - £12

As the name suggests, Dirty Bones don’t do things neatly. Your face will be as dirty as the burger when you get your chops around this one. The restaurant’s crispy, signature fried chicken comes pure and simple, sandwiched with a lightly toasted brioche bun.

W8 and across London, dirty-bones.com

87. Jerk wings at Rum Kitchen - from £7.95

(@lateef.photography)

Rum Kitchen love jerk kitchen almost as much as they love rum. This Caribbean restaurant serves up jerk in all the ways, including this starter-sized dish of chicken wings smothered in its signature jerk barbecue sauce. If you to turn the spice levels up to 11, choose the "Inferno Hot" version – go on, we dare you.

W11, W1, SW9, therumkitchen.com

88. Keralan fried chicken at Kricket - £13.50

(Rebecca Hope)

One of the biggest success stories of Brixton’s street food scene, Kricket is now a doyenne of both Soho and White City. One of the must-trys at all sites is a serving of Keralan-style fried chicken (or KFC, of course) which is covered in a batter with a hint of spiced sourness, and served with pickled mooli and curry leaf mayonnaise.

W12, W1 & SW9, kricket.co.uk

89. Moussaka at Tsiakkos & Charcoal - £14

Tsiakkos & Charcoal

Tsiakkos & Charcoal is everything one wants a neighbourhood Greek Crypriot joint to be - homely, loving, bright and comforatble. The affordability factor is at play here too, with the hearty layered moussaka coming in at just £14.

5 Marylands Road, W9 2DU, tsiakkos.co.uk

90. Eggs benedict at Balans Soho Society - £13

Balans Soho Society loves a brunch, so much so that it offers brunch dishes everyday, and right through lunchtime. The eggs benedict dish comes with a choice of ham, spinach or bacon – which basically means eggs benedict, florentine and err, bacon, all clock in at the same £13. Our pick of the bunch is the Kensington branch.

Various locations, balans.co.uk

91. Bacon naan at Dishoom - £8.90

A contender for the best breakfast in London, this is a bacon sandwich to be reckoned with. Dishoom’s Indian-style take on the hangover classic sports Ramsay of Carluke's bacon wrapped in a freshly baked naan and smothered with just the right amount of cream cheese and chilli chutney. Mornings really don’t get much better. With queues across London, our advice is to head west to the Kensington branch for a shorter wait time.

Various locations, dishoom.com

92. Cheeseburger at Bleecker Burger - £8.50

3. The Double Cheeseburger

Bleecker burgers are to the point – the cheeseburger consists simply of a juicy patty, a slathering of American cheese, a particularly indulgent burger sauce, lettuce and gloriously squishy bun. Other options include bacon or blue cheese, but not much more is needed. If you want to go all out, you can double up your patties for £12.50.

W12 and across London, bleecker.co.uk

93. Dead Hippie at MeatLiquor - £12.75

(Steven Joyce)

Carnivores craving a protein punch should try Meat Liquor, where the Dead Hippie will perk you up in no time. You get a lot of bang for your burger with this one, which features two mustard-fried beef patties, Dead Hippie sauce, cheese, pickles and minced onions. In an area not overflowing with restaurants it's a great value pick in Queensway.

Various locations, meatliquor.com

94. Chilli chicken ramen at Tonkotsu - from £9.45

(Paul Winch-Furness)

While it’s tempting to have ramen every day, a big bowl of noodle soup is never needed more than when a tad under the weather. A crystal clear soup (quite different to the eponymous pork broth it also sells) this ramen is simultaneously hearty, fiery and refreshing – the ultimate winter warmer. It’s one of the cheapest options on the menu, in the west London branch, but it’s also one of their best.

Various locations, tonkotsu.co.uk

95. Oysters at Wright Brothers - £11.50

No, this is not a full meal – but it is oysters. Wright Brothers is one of the best spots in the capital to find them, and they’ll serve you three for £11.50 across all the groups' locations, with South Kensington being our top pick of the bunch.

Various locations, thewrightbrothers.co.uk

96. Prawn Omusubi at Marugame - £3.45

Marugame Udon will open a new branch (press image)

The Omusubi is a Japanese rice ball with a tempura prawn filling and nori seaweed wrap - yes we can't say this one is a full "dish" but certainly as a delightful snack (perhaps alongside a steaming bowl of £4.75 udon) one can't really go wrong. As a grabbable option en route through Kensington, it makes a real treat.

Multiple locations, marugame.co.uk

97. Paneer makhani at Saravana Bhavan - £7.45

Saravana Bhavan operates some seven successful sites across London but feels particularly brilliant in Southall. the paneer makhani is a great little curry, and with around half of the budget still left over, parotta (£2.45) and dosa (£4.75) become budget-friendly yet essential additions too.

97 South Road, Southall UB1 3AG, saravanabhavanlondon.co.uk

98. Pork gyros at The Athenian - £5.95

(@jakesfoodbible)

Succulent nuggets of pork are placed into a grilled flatbread at this Greek street food restaurant, and topped with tomato, red onion and herbs. Tzatziki is your classic souvlaki sauce of choice, but The Athenian mix it up with their must-try signature mustard and honey dressing, made with a secret herb blend. Delivery and click and collect available town.

W12, SE1, SW17, E1, SW1, HA9, E14, theathenian.co.uk

99. Ebi bites at Sticks’n’Sushi - £9.50

This upmarket Japanese restaurant isn’t the cheapest eat in Wimbledon, for a light snack, it’s a superb way to blow your budget. Individual sushi pieces cost around £4 per bite, and you can also get a six-piece plate of the delectable Ebi bites – crunchy bites of tempura shrimp served with a zingy combination of lime, chilli, coriander and miso aioli – for £9.50. Those with meatier cravings can also pick up individual yakitori “sticks” for a similar price to the sushi.

Various locations, sticksnsushi.co.uk

100. Lahem Meshwi, Yasmina Lebanese - £13.07

West London deserves this unassuming, brilliant little Lebanese spot. An authentic, calm space by day which becomes slowly buzzier at night, Yasmina has some of the best value mains in an otherwise pricey postcode. Opting for the succulent Lahem Meshwi means tender lamb, skewered and served with a generous side.

18 Western Avenue, W3 7TZ yasmina-lebaneserestaurant.co.uk