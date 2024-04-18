11-year-old is killed in shooting, South Carolina deputies say

An 11-year-old was killed Wednesday night in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brentlee Eugene Crump, the sheriff’s office said Thursday in a news release.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on Clover Hill Road, in the Scranton area of Florence County, according to the release.

The child was taken from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the shooting was considered accidental or foul play, and information about who pulled the trigger was not available.

No arrested have been reported, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office. An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the release.