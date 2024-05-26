12 people injured, 8 hospitalized after Qatar Airways flight hits severe turbulence

James Powel and Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
·2 min read

At least a dozen people traveling to Ireland Sunday were injured after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin hit turbulence.

Flight QR017 landed at Dublin Airport around 1:00 p.m. local time and reported to the airport that six passengers and six crew members suffered injuries after the flight was shaken by turbulence over Turkey, according to a statement from the airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

All passengers were assessed for injuries prior to leaving the aircraft and eight passengers were taken to the hospital, according to the airport.

Qatar Airways said in a statement to USA TODAY that the incident is subject to an internal investigation.

This is the second notable turbulence incident in a week after a Singapore Airlines flight that was set to travel from London to Singapore hit severe turbulence and was diverted to Thailand. One person died in the incident, and dozens were injured.

What causes turbulence?

There are different kinds of turbulence on an airplane, and they're caused by different factors:

  • Mountain wave turbulence, as the name suggests, happens when the wind hits a mountain and is forced upward off its blustery path. That's why it's common to hit some bumps when you're flying over the Rockies on a transcontinental flight across the U.S.

  • Convective turbulence is generally associated with storms and is caused by warm air rising.

  • Clear air turbulence can be caused by a number of potential sources and is generally harder to predict than the other two types. but it is also the most likely kind to affect aircraft. And because it's harder to predict, it can also be harder to avoid.

In the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration reported 163 passengers and crew were seriously injured by turbulence between 2009 and 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Passengers and crew injured after Qatar Airways flight hits turbulence

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man dead after flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW: OPP

    One man has died and three others were taken to hospital in serious condition after a flying wheel hit a coach bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in St. Catharines Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.Emergency crews were called to the QEW near the Garden City Skyway bridge at 3:40 p.m. for report of a three-vehicle collision, OPP said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.In a news release Friday, investigators said a passenger van lost a wheel on the highway headed to Toronto, whic

  • The Worst Car I Ever Owned: 9 People Share Which Vehicles Aren’t Worth Your Money

    The average price of a used car in the United States is now $27,297. If you're spending that much money -- or even close to it -- you want a vehicle that will last in return. But some people aren't so...

  • 6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

    When buying a car, many people hope to make a worthwhile purchase that will serve them for an extended amount of time. Then, when they're ready to upgrade to a new vehicle, people hope to get a decent chunk of change when they decide to sell their used ride.

  • 5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines

    You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If any one of them fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and...

  • China’s Cheap EVs Aren’t a Threat to Tesla, Ford, and GM. Here’s What Is.

    It’s a cute little four-door hatchback that’s three feet shorter than Tesla Model Y. With its bright yellow paint job, the Seagull looks a little like a Minion from the back, even if it looks a tad grumpy from the front. A 100% import penalty will be placed on EVs like the hot-selling BYD Seagull, or the GAC AION S, while select batteries and battery components will be hit with a 25% levy. The penalties effectively block Chinese companies from bringing their cars to America and prompt U.S. auto makers to invest in domestic EV component manufacturers.

  • Fatal plane crash near Squamish, B.C. under investigation

    A fatal plane crash is under investigation that took place Friday near Squamish, B.C.

  • Flying tire collision leaves Toronto man dead, 3 injured

    A fatal incident occurred on the QEW Friday afternoon when a flying tire struck a coach bus, resulting in the death of a Toronto man and leaving three others in serious condition. Sean O'Shea reports.

  • Price Breakdown: Electric vs Hybrid – Which Is a Better Value For You?

    If you're in the market for a hybrid vehicle, you're not alone. According to recent news reports, the hybrid vehicle market is heating up, while the electric vehicle market is cooling down.For You: 6...

  • A World War II-era Spitfire fighter plane crashed in a field in England, killing the pilot

    LONDON (AP) — A World War II-era Spitfire fighter plane crashed near a British air force base in eastern England on Saturday, killing the pilot, the U.K. defense ministry said. The ministry confirmed the death of a Royal Air Force pilot “in a tragic accident” near RAF Coningsby, an airbase. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. The base about 150 miles (230 kilometers) north of London is home both to modern fighter jets and to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection

  • Aircraft that was in severe turbulence incident returns to Singapore

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -The Singapore Airlines (SIA) aircraft used for a flight in which a passenger died during severe turbulence returned to Singapore on Sunday, five days after its emergency landing in Bangkok, the carrier said in a statement. A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured on Tuesday after flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar. SIA said the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was flown back to Singapore on Sunday, adding the airline was fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation into the incident.

  • How Much Does It Really Cost To Build A Restomod?

    We’ve all seen incredible pieces of automotive art such as the ‘Bad News’ Camaro, but how much does it truly cost to make something like that?

  • I’m a Mechanic: Never Go to the Car Dealership for These 10 Services

    If you don't have an automotive expert in your corner who you can trust to quote you fair prices for parts and labor, it can make it tricky when it comes time to fix something on your personal mode of...

  • Two teens die and two seriously injured in crash

    Police say the male driver, 18, and passenger, 17, died, and two more passengers are in hospital.

  • Pilot dies in Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby

    Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road just before 1.20pm on Saturday.

  • Austin Pedal Car reemerges in new, bespoke form

    Austin Pedals cars offers a new 'J40 Continuation' version of an old classic 'toy' as bespoke offering in partnership with tailor Holland & Sherry.

  • Six skydivers and a pilot parachute to safety before small plane crashes in Missouri

    BUTLER, Mo. (AP) — Six skydivers and a pilot on board a small plane parachuted to safety before it crashed near a county airport in western Missouri, leaving the plane “a total loss,” officials said. Preliminary information indicates the plane that crashed early Saturday afternoon was flying a skydiving mission, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The wreckage was found in a field east of the runways at Butler Memorial Airport, the Bates County Sheriff's Office said on social

  • BMW's 20th art car is a Le Mans-bound 215-mph painting on wheels

    New York-based painter Julie Mehretu created the 20th BMW Art Car. She turned the Le Mans-bound M Hybrid V8 into a painting on wheels.

  • 4 people killed and over 30 injured after a bus and a cargo train collide in Peru

    Four people were killed and more than 30 others were injured after a passenger bus and a cargo train collided Sunday in central Peru, the country's national police said. Authorities said the crash happened after 4 a.m. in the district of La Oroya, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of the capital, Lima. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications in a statement said the cause is under investigation.

  • 1983 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Is A Real Sleeper

    Nobody would expect this thing to be even a little bit fast…

  • 10 Tips To Make Your Car Last Longer and Pay Less Over Time

    We all like to drive around in a nice ride, and your car never will look or function better than the moment you drive it off the lot. But by taking the proper care, by dealing with the simple issues...