14 men, including North Texas fire chief, arrested in Denton County prostitution operation
Fourteen men, including a North Texas fire chief, were arrested Thursday on solicitation charges in a prostitution sting, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests were made during the Lewisville operation for allegedly attempting to purchase sexual favors for money, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Those arrested were each charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state felony.
The thirteen men arrested, in addition to Highland Village Fire Chief Jason Collier, were:
Michael Allman of Lewisville
Bryson Brown of Salisbury, North Carolina
Robert Busch of Denton
Kashyapsinh Chauhan of Arlington
Ricky Davis of Carrollton
Donald Ford of Frisco
James Hiatt of Lewisville
James Jackson of Lewisville
Jakari Jackson of Lewisville
Victor Matute of Denton
Demetrio Santiago Gutierrez of Whitesboro
Javier Trinidad of Lewisville
Abin Varghese of Carrollton
Fire chief Collier was also charged with resisting arrest, according to the release.
Collier has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation per city of Highland Village personnel policies, the city told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.
The Tarrant County and Grayson County sheriff’s offices, Lewisville police, Arlington police, and Argyle police assisted Denton County in the operation.