16-year-old West Jessamine High School ‘rising senior’ dies in traffic accident

Counselors, coaches and administrators are gathering at West Jessamine High School Sunday to help students deal with the death of a student and football player who died in a Saturday traffic accident, school officials said.

“With heavy hearts, we share that rising senior Jared Suarez was killed in a car accident earlier this afternoon,” school officials said in a Facebook post Saturday.

“Jared was a kind and well-liked student, a member of both the cheer and football squads. He will be greatly missed. Counselors, coaches, administrators, and support staff will be available at West Jessamine High School from 7-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th. Please come if we can help you navigate this difficult time,” school officials said in the Facebook post.

Football booster club officials said in a post: “Please lift up the family of Senior Jared Suarez in your prayers. We are deeply saddened that Jared lost his life in a wreck this afternoon. Jared was a beloved teammate, always quick with a smile and full of life on the football field as well on the cheer team.”

Officials with the Nicholasville Police Department, which reported Saturday that the southbound lanes of US 27 at KY 169 were closed due to a collision and later opened, said they could not immediately provide information on the accident Sunday morning.

The Jessamine County Coroner did not immediately return phone calls Sunday morning.

Department officials toldHerald-Leader reporting partner WKYT that a 16-year-old boy died in an accident when he was driving southbound on US 27, the Nicholasville Bypass, near Keene Centre Drive.

When he changed lanes from the left to right lane, police said his back right bumper collided with the front left bumper of another vehicle.

Police told WKYT the driver lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway, and he was ejected from the car.