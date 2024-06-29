17-year-old found shot to death in front yard of a Cahokia Heights home. I.D. released

A teenager was found shot to death in the front yard of a home in Cahokia Heights early Saturday.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Terrance Booker, 17, of the 1300 block of Julie Avenue, Cahokia Heights.

Booker was found in a yard of a home in the 1300 block of Williams Street. Dye said he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:09 am. An autopsy is pending.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the slaying.

No other information has been released.