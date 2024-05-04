2 arrested in shooting at South Carolina animal hospital that injured one, police say

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a South Carolina animal hospital last month, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

On April 23 at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting that left one person with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Hitchcock Animal Hospital on Trail Ridge Road and Hitchcock Parkway. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety on Friday arrested Rashod Boyd, 19, and Jaylon Sims, 18, of North Augusta, according to a news release. Both were charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery in a high and aggravated nature, breach of peace aggravated in nature and discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

Information from the community was essential to the investigation that led to the arrests, officials said.

Police did not identify the person who was shot or say what they believe may have led to the shooting.

The department of public safety was assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the news release said.