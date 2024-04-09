2 arrested, Toronto police officer injured in attempted carjacking

Toronto police are investigating an attempted carjacking that led to two arrests and an officer being injured on Monday night. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

Two people were arrested and a Toronto police officer was injured during an attempted carjacking in North York on Monday night, police say.

The incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue. Police received calls of people trying to steal a car.

Police said five males were trying to steal a vehicle, when police arrived on the scene. While making an arrest, one officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital.

One male was arrested first and then a short distance later another male was arrested.

No descriptions of the remaining suspects were released.