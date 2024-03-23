2 dead after Friday evening crash in KCK, police investigating cause

A traffic crash killed two people and injured two others on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas, Friday evening.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Southwest Boulevard, where they found two vehicles involved in a crash. In a news release, Kansas City, Kansas, police said two adult men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other men were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.