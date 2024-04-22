2 fires at abandoned homes in Freetown, P.E.I., deemed suspicious

RCMP and firefighters responded to two fires in Freetown, P.E.I., on Sunday. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating two suspicious fires in Prince County over the weekend, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

On Sunday at about 1 p.m., RCMP responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Route 8 in Freetown. The building was destroyed.

While on the scene, police and firefighters were called to a second abandoned house fire on Route 110 in Lower Freetown. Firefighters were able to quickly put this second fire out, RCMP said.

Three were no injuries in either incident.

The provincial fire marshal attended the scenes and deemed both fires suspicious.

P.E.I. RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said police want anyone with information about these incidents to come forward.

"Even if a property is abandoned, it belongs to somebody," Moore said. "Any time there is a fire in a nature like this [it] does tie up fire crews and of course takes them away from any other duties."

Anyone with information about the fires can contact the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300, or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.