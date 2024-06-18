2 injured in small plane crash after pilot attempts to land on I-25 near Larkspur

CBC

A New Brunswick woman will serve house arrest for her neglect of 12 horses that were found dead on her former property near Stanley in spring 2023.Court of King's Bench Justice E. Thomas Christie sentenced Charlotte Bright, 76, to six months of house arrest, to be followed by six months under a curfew order.Following that, she'll have to spend another 12 months under the conditions that she attend counselling, report to a corrections supervisor and be of good behaviour, followed by 12 months of