2 killed, 6 hurt in mass shooting at grocery store in Arkansas

Two people were killed and six were injured in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, at about 11:30 a.m., Arkansas State Police said.

PHOTO: Law enforcement officials are shown at the scene of a shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas, on June 21, 2024. (KATV)

Two civilians were shot dead and five were hurt, police said. An officer was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was shot by law enforcement and critically injured, police said, and has since been taken into custody.

PHOTO: Law enforcement officials are on the scene of a shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas, on June 21, 2024. (KATV)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she's been briefed on the shooting.

I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 21, 2024

The FBI said it is sending personnel to the scene to help state and local police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

2 killed, 6 hurt in mass shooting at grocery store in Arkansas originally appeared on abcnews.go.com