2 killed in head-on collision on Hwy 1 in West Vancouver: police

Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in West Vancouver, B.C., late Wednesday, police said.

Around 11:40 p.m. PT,  a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Road crashed head-on into another vehicle, the West Vancouver Police Department said in a release Thursday morning.

Other passengers were taken to hospital, police said, but it's not known how many.

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 is closed at Westport Road and access to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal is blocked as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigates the scene.

Alternative routes are available via Exit 4 and Marine Drive.

Police said a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 crashed head-on into another vehicle late Wednesday. (Shane MacKichan)

"West Vancouver Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those impacted and thanks the West Vancouver public for their patience and co-operation," police said in the release.

