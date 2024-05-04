2 kinds of Planters nuts got recalled from Publix and Dollar Tree on listeria concerns

Two varieties of Planters nuts that went to Publix and Dollar Tree stores have been recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria.

Hormel Foods Sales’ recall announcement admitted the company didn’t know “the potential source of the contamination,” but it knew the listeria could’ve gotten into Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts and Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts made at one of their facilities last month.

Hormel said both kinds of nuts went to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama and Dollar Tree’s warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia. But, Publix’s website claims the chain received only recalled cans of Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts.

Neither Dollar Tree’s website nor its social media mentioned the recall. Hormel Foods’ social media didn’t, either (but, it did trumpet a new flavor of Planters nuts two days ago).

Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts in 8.75-ounce cans.

This involves the Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts in 8.75-ounce cans with a best-by date of “05APR26” and Honey Roasted Nuts in 4-ounce bags with a best-by date of “04 11 25.”

4-ounce bags of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts have been recalled.

If you have either one, return them to the store for a full refund or throw them in the trash.

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 it strikes each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In pregnant women, listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirth. People over 65 , children 4 and under, and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to get the worst of listeria. Most people get stomachaches, headaches, fever and diarrhea.

Questions about this recall can be directed to Hormel by email through the website; through a chat on the Planters website; or by calling 800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.