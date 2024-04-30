2 Royal Horses That Bolted Through London Are ‘Healing' After Surgery: 'Receiving the Very Best of Care'

"Healing takes time," the British Army said in an update on the April 24 incident

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images Royal horses get loose in London.

The two injured royal horses that got loose in London are healing.

On Monday, April 29, the British Army shared an update on how horses Quaker and Vida are doing following the incident that occurred on the morning of April 24. Three soldiers from the historic Household Cavalry regiment were also thrown off their horses and taken to the hospital.

"Of the soldiers injured, two are still undergoing treatment in hospital but will make a full recovery. The remainder have returned to work," the British Army wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Two horses underwent surgery. One, Quaker, a Cavalry black, has shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery."



Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images Royal horses get loose in London.

Related: King Charles' Guard Breaks Protocol to Allow Elderly Veteran to Pet His Horse

"The other horse, Vida, a grey, continues to make progress. He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal."



"We are so thankful for everyone’s concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care."

The Army concluded, "Healing takes time - please be patient as we support that process. The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care."

The two animals, along with horses Trojan and Tennyson, were pictured bolting through the British capital at approximately 8.40 a.m. local time on the morning of the incident after getting spooked by the sound of some construction concrete falling to the floor. They had been exercising with three other horses in the exclusive Belgravia neighborhood.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images Royal horses get loose in London.

Related: Princess Anne Shouts Out Daughter Zara's Equestrian Success as She Opens Competition in Germany

While speaking to U.K. newspaper The Times, City of London police officer Lucy Hawes, 26, and constable Daniel McKeown, 46, recalled performing first aid on the animals and trying to keep them calm.

Before they arrived on the scene, the Metropolitan Police had managed to restrain the horses and tie them to a fence in Limehouse, east London, around 7 miles from where the animals first got loose.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"We found the two horses covered with cuts, dripping with blood — one had four gashes. They were both slick with sweat and were shaking,” McKeown recalled of the incident.

“We knew the carnage had happened behind but we didn’t know what to expect when we got up there,” McKeown continued. “We were covered in blood ourselves, and had to use all [of] our packets of bandages as well as the Met’s too to stop the bleeding.”

The Household Cavalry is one of the most high-profile regiments in the British Army and combines front-line fighting with high-profile ceremonial duties involving royals such as King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry also served with the Household Cavalry during his first tour of Afghanistan in 2007-2008.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.