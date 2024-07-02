2024-25 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds & More

UPDATED with latest: The Oscars, strike-delayed Writers Guild Awards and the 2023-24 awards season are history, and it’s time to look at what’s ahead trophy show-wise.

Here is a list of awards shows, events and the like ahead as we cruise into Emmy season and look ahead to Cannes, the fall film festivals and the next Academy Award races.

More from Deadline

Check back often for updates.

July

8: ESPYs

12: TCA Awards

13: Kids Choice Awards

August

5: SDSA Awards

24: LMGI Awards

24: Astra TV Awards

September

15: Primetime Emmy Awards

October

6: American Music Awards

November

8: Grammys Awards nominations

December

2: Gotham Awards

9: Golden Globe Awards nominations

10: PGA Awards nominations for documentary films (Producers Guild of America)

10: MUAHS Awards nominations (Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild)

13: PGA Awards nominations for sports, children’s and shortform categories

16: Satellite Awards nominations (International Press Academy)

17: Oscars shortlists

17: DGA Student Film Awards (Los Angeles ceremony)

18: DGA Student Film Awards (New York ceremony)

2025

January

5: Golden Globe Awards

6: MPSE Golden Reel Awards nominations (Motion Picture Sound Editors)

7: CAS Awards nominations (Cinema Audio Society)

7: NAACP Image Awards nominations

8: SAG Awards nominations

8: New York Film Critics Circle Awards

9: ADG Awards nominations (Art Directors Guild)

10: AFI Awards

13: PGA Awards nominations for theatrical, animated and streamed/televised films & TV series/specials

17: Oscar nominations

26: Satellite Awards

February

2: Grammys Awards

8: DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America)

8: PGA Awards (Producers Guild of America)

15: ADG Awards

15: MUAHS Awards

15: Writers Guild Awards

16: BAFTA Film Awards

22: Spirit Awards (Film Independent)

22: CAS Awards

22: NAACP Image Awards

23: SAG Awards

23: MPSE Golden Reel Awards

28: ICG Publicists Awards

March

2: Oscars

June

2: Gotham TV Awards

RELATED: Oscar Best Actress Winners Gallery

RELATED: Every Oscar Best Picture Winner

RELATED: All The Best Actor Oscar Winners Back To 1929

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.