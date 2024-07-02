2024-25 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds & More
UPDATED with latest: The Oscars, strike-delayed Writers Guild Awards and the 2023-24 awards season are history, and it’s time to look at what’s ahead trophy show-wise.
Here is a list of awards shows, events and the like ahead as we cruise into Emmy season and look ahead to Cannes, the fall film festivals and the next Academy Award races.
Check back often for updates.
July
8: ESPYs
12: TCA Awards
13: Kids Choice Awards
August
5: SDSA Awards
24: LMGI Awards
24: Astra TV Awards
September
15: Primetime Emmy Awards
October
6: American Music Awards
November
8: Grammys Awards nominations
December
2: Gotham Awards
9: Golden Globe Awards nominations
10: PGA Awards nominations for documentary films (Producers Guild of America)
10: MUAHS Awards nominations (Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild)
13: PGA Awards nominations for sports, children’s and shortform categories
16: Satellite Awards nominations (International Press Academy)
17: Oscars shortlists
17: DGA Student Film Awards (Los Angeles ceremony)
18: DGA Student Film Awards (New York ceremony)
2025
January
5: Golden Globe Awards
6: MPSE Golden Reel Awards nominations (Motion Picture Sound Editors)
7: CAS Awards nominations (Cinema Audio Society)
7: NAACP Image Awards nominations
8: SAG Awards nominations
8: New York Film Critics Circle Awards
9: ADG Awards nominations (Art Directors Guild)
10: AFI Awards
13: PGA Awards nominations for theatrical, animated and streamed/televised films & TV series/specials
17: Oscar nominations
26: Satellite Awards
February
2: Grammys Awards
8: DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America)
8: PGA Awards (Producers Guild of America)
15: ADG Awards
15: MUAHS Awards
15: Writers Guild Awards
16: BAFTA Film Awards
22: Spirit Awards (Film Independent)
22: CAS Awards
22: NAACP Image Awards
23: SAG Awards
23: MPSE Golden Reel Awards
28: ICG Publicists Awards
March
2: Oscars
June
2: Gotham TV Awards
