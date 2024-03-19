Full list of 2024 bank holidays: How to get the most from your holiday allowance

Friends enjoy a picnic (Getty Images)

Are you looking forward to a long Easter break? Or already planning for the August bank holiday?

As we approach the second quarter of 2024, many of us will understandably be thinking about when to take annual leave.

As well as bank holidays, most Brits get 25 days of annual leave. If you use those 25 days cunningly and plot your holidays around any extra time off, it allows you to enjoy a longer break.

Here are the bank holiday dates for 2024 and our tips on when to book annual leave.

Bank holiday dates for 2024

2024 has eight bank holidays.

New Year’s Day – Monday, January 1, 2024

Good Friday – Friday, March 29, 2024

Easter Monday – Monday, April 1, 2024

Early May Bank Holiday – Monday, May 6, 2024

Spring Bank Holiday – Monday, May 27, 2024

Summer Bank Holiday – Monday, August 26, 2024

Christmas Day – Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Boxing Day – Thursday, December 26, 2024

How to get most from your holiday allowance

Monday, March 25 – Thursday, March 28 and Tuesday, April 2 – Friday, April 5

Book these dates off to enjoy two weeks for Easter.

You will leave the office on Friday, March 22 and return on Monday, April 8.

Tuesday, May 7 – Friday, May 10 or Tuesday, May 28 – Friday, May 31

May is a great month to take advantage of as there are two bank holidays.

Simply book the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday off after the bank holiday and this will give you a week off work by only using four of your holiday days.

Tuesday, August 27 – Friday, August 30

The same idea works with the summer bank holiday as well. You can enjoy a week off during the summer by booking the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday off after the bank holiday.

You could also use more of your allowance and book the week before to enjoy two weeks of uninterrupted break.

Monday, December 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31 and January 2 and 3, 2025

You can enjoy 16 days out of the office if you book these dates.

This will give you a full period off, as you leave the office on Friday, December 20 and return on January 6, 2025.