2024 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Television Movie

ConsiderThis

We will update this article throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2024 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting takes place from June 13 to June 24, with the official Emmy nominations announced Wednesday, July 17. Afterwards, final voting commences on August 15 and ends the night of August 26. The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, September 15, and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

The State of the Race

When it comes to the Outstanding TV Movie category, the last few years have actually been very interesting. The advent of streaming had really blurred the lines of what a TV movie even is, and there were a couple years there where a standout episode of a series like “Black Mirror” or “Sherlock” had even won. But now the Television Academy seems to have really drawn a line in the sand, making it clearer to networks what its criteria is to make the cut.

More from IndieWire

Though it is important that a film feel like it was produced for television, the project having a film festival premiere does seem to give a project a bit of awards momentum. That was certainly the case for last season’s winner “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which had a memorable launch at the Toronto International Film Festival. But both “Prey” and “Fire Island,” which also had Emmy nominations in more than just this category, premiered at events like San Diego Comic Con or NewFest. That puts Venice premiere “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” Toronto premieres “Finestkind” and “Quiz Lady,” Tribeca premiere “First Time Female Director,” and SXSW premiere “Música” all in good standing.

Voters still love a continuation of a popular series though, so many consider “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” to be a frontrunner, especially since star Tony Shaloub has multiple Emmys for playing the titular character. One could argue Netflix film “Scoop,” about Prince Andrew’s disastrous 2019 BBC interview, fits into the classification a bit as well, given how it stars “The Crown” alum Gillian Anderson telling a story about the British royals that the Emmy-winning series wouldn’t dare touch on.

Then there are just the films that landed on streaming services, and became sleeper hits, like Hulu’s “No One Will Save You” and Prime Video’s “Red, White, and Royal Blue.” The latter’s chances at an Emmy nomination look especially good, with a sequel to the queer romantic comedy announced at the film’s FYC event in early May.

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

“The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” (Showtime)

“Finestkind” (Paramount+)

“First Time Female Director” (Roku Channel)

“The Great Lillian Hall” (HBO)

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

“Música” (Prime Video)

“No One Will Save You” (Hulu)

“Quiz Lady” (Hulu)

“Red, White, and Royal Blue” (Prime Video)

“Ricky Stanicky” (Prime Video)

“Scoop” (Netflix)

“Shooting Stars” (Peacock)

“Totally Killer” (Prime Video)

“Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” (Netflix)

“Upgraded” (Prime Video)

More Limited Series and TV Movie Category Predictions:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

To see IndieWire’s full set of predictions for the 76th Emmy Awards click here.

Last Year’s Winner: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: The Roku Channel used this category to get on the TV Academy’s radar, first with a nomination for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” then a win for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” If third time’s the charm, then “First Time Female Director” would continue the burgeoning network’s hot streak.

Notable Ineligible Films: “The Idea of You” (the film was not submitted for Emmys consideration); “Road House” (the film was not submitted for Emmys consideration); “The Greatest Hits” (the film was not submitted for Emmys consideration); “Atlas” (the film was not submitted for Emmys consideration); “Trigger Warning” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible); “Am I Ok?” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible)

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.