2024 Emmys Guest Actor/Actress Predictions

Emmy Predictions: Guest Acting — ‘The Bear’ Poised to Win First-Time Statues for Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

2024 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama/Comedy Series

The Creative Arts and Governors Gala ceremonies will occur over two nights on Sept. 7-8. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Read: All Primetime Emmy predictions in every category on Variety’s Awards Circuit.

Guest Actor (Drama)

Guest Actor (Drama)





And the Nominees Are

Rank Performer 1 Néstor Carbonell — “Shōgun” (FX) 2 Jonathan Pryce — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+) 3 Tracy Letts — “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (Max) 4 John Turturro— “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video) 5 Paul Dano— “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Guest Actor (Comedy)





And the Nominees Are

Rank Performer 1 Jon Bernthal — “The Bear” (FX) 2 Ryan Gosling — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) 3 Bob Odenkirk — “The Bear” (FX) 4 Christopher Lloyd — “Hacks” (Max) 5 Will Poulter — “The Bear” (FX) 6 Matthew Broderick — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Guest Actress (Drama)

Guest Actress (Drama)





And the Nominees Are

Rank Performer 1 Sarah Paulson — “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video) 2 Claire Foy — “The Crown” (Netflix) 3 Marcia Gay Harden — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) 4 Michaela Coel — “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video) 5 Parker Posey — “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Guest Actress (Comedy)





And the Nominees Are

Rank Performer 1 Jamie Lee Curtis — “The Bear” (FX) 2 Maya Rudolph — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) 3 Olivia Colman — “The Bear” (FX) 4 Kristen Wiig — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) 5 Kaitlin Olson — “Hacks” (Max) 6 Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Eligible Performers (Guest Acting)

Eligible Performers (Guest Acting)





**Officially submitted and on the Emmy nominations ballot.

Guest Actor (Drama)

Oberon K.A. Adjepong — “Power Book IV: Force” (Starz)

Corbin Bernsen — “The Curse” (Showtime)

John Bradley — “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Michael Braugher — “The Gilded Age” (Max)

Danny Burstein — “Tokyo Vice” (Max)

Timothy Busfield — “Billions” (Showtime)

Simon Callow — “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Billy Campbell — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Néstor Carbonell — “Shōgun” (FX)

Cameron Cowperthwaite — “Fallout” (Prime Video)

Cameron Cowperthwaite — “Sugar” (Apple TV+)

David Cronenberg — “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount+)

Paul Dano — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Frank Deal — “Manifest” (NBC)

David Denman — “Bosch: Legacy”

Michael Emerson — “Fallout” (Prime Video)

Oded Fehr — “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount+)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Morgan Freeman — “Special Ops: Lioness” (Paramount+)

Darren Goldstein — “The Gilded Age” (Max)

John Goodman — “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” (Apple TV+)

Elliott Gould — “The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix)

David Huynh — “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

David Iacono — “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (Prime Video)

Matthew August Jeffers — “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” (AMC)

Mark Lewis Jones — “Outlander” (Starz)

Keegan-Michael Key — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Stephen Lang — “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (NBC)

Konstantin Lavysh — “For All Mankind” (Apple TV+)

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee — “Ahsoka” (Disney+)

Tracy Letts — “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (Max)

Kyle MacLachlan — “Fallout” (Prime Video)

Lars Mikkelsen — “Ahsoka” (Disney+)

Arian Moayed — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Rob Morgan — “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (Max)

Wagner Moura — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Stephen Moyer — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Ne-Yo — “BMF”

Vincent Pastore — “The Curse” (Showtime)

Will Patton — “Silo” (Apple TV+)

Tom Pecinka — “American Rust: Broken Justice”

Ron Perlman — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Jonathan Pryce — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Lance Reddick — “Bosch: Legacy”

Tom Everett Scott — “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (Prime Video)

John Turturro — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Blair Underwood — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Sam Waterston — “Law & Order” (NBC)

Paul Wesley — “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

Evan Whitten — “Ahsoka” (Disney+)

Gregory Alan Williams — “Chicago Med”

Steven Williams — “FBI: Most Wanted”

George Wyner — “Station 19”

Guest Actress (Drama)

Dahabo Ahmed — “The Curse” (Showtime)

Yetidi Badake — “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

Jodi Balfour — “For All Mankind” (Apple TV+)

Laura Benanti — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Laura Benanti — “The Gilded Age” (Max)

Neve Campbell — “The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix)

Liz Carr — “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Arden Cho — “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Netflix)

Glenn Close — “The New Look” (Apple TV+)

Michaela Coel — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Dale Dickey — “Fallout” (Prime Video)

GiGi Erneta — “The Curse” (Showtime)

Claire Foy — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Leslie Fray — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Tisha French — “BMF”

Gina Gershon — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Kearran Giovanni — “Walker”

Joanna Gleason — “The Girls on the Bus” (Max)

Beverly Glover — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer — “9-1-1” (ABC)

Ariana Greenblatt — “Ahsoka” (Disney+)

Kimberly Guerro — “Outer Range” (Prime Video)

LisaGay Hamilton — “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (Max)

Marcia Gay Harden — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Jessica Hecht — “Tokyo Vice” (Max)

Sharon Horgan — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Geraldine James — “Silo” (Apple TV+)

Rashida Jones — “Silo” (Apple TV+)

Athena Karkanis — “Manifest”

Kara Killmer — “Chicago Fire”

Jane Krakowski — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Elizabeth Lail — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Linda Lavin — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Yara Martinez — “Chicago P.D.”

Yûko Miyamoto — “Shōgun” (FX)

Natalie Morales — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Melanie Nicholls King — “The Gilded Age” (Max)

Genevieve O’Reilly — “Ahsoka” (Disney+)

Sophie Okonedo — “The Wheel of Time” (Prime Video)

Sarah Paulson — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Donna Pescow — “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Parker Posey — “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

CCH Pounder — “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Rachael Ray — “The Curse” (Showtime)

Sophia Reid-Gantzert — “Death and Other Details” (Hulu)

Retta — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Gloria Reuben — “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Cathy Cahlin Ryan — “S.W.A.T.”

Constance Shulman — “The Curse” (Showtime)

Jordana Spiro — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Charlotte Sullivan — “FBI”

Zine Tseng — “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Susan Kelechi Watson — “Will Trent” (ABC)

Breeda Wool — “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” (AMC)

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Jensen Ackles — “Gen V” (Prime Video)

James Adomian — “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Rico E. Anderson — “Extended Family” (NBC)

Geoffrey Arend — “Physical” (Apple TV+)

Tim Bagley — “Hacks” (Max)

Nate Bargatze — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Max Beesley — “The Gentlemen” (Netflix)

Jon Bernthal — “The Bear” (FX)

Benjamin Bratt — “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Matthew Broderick — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Josh Brolin — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Mel Brooks — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Clancy Brown — “Gen V” (Prime Video)

Bad Bunny — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Steve Buscemi — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Jaime Camil — “Acapulco” (Apple TV+)

Jaime Camil — “Lopez vs. Lopez” (NBC)

Ron Canada — “Girls5eva” (Netflix)

James Caverly — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Timothée Chalamet — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Hymnson Chan — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Bradley Cooper — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

John Corbett — “And Just Like That…” (Max)

Rob Corddry — “Bookie” (Max)

Ted Danson — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Pete Davidson — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Bruce Dern — “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

Thomas Doherty — “Girls5eva” (Netflix)

Stephen Dorff — “The Righteous Gemstones” (Max)

Adam Driver — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

John Early — “Girls5eva” (Netflix)

Francis Ellis — “Tires” (Netflix)

Jacob Elordi — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Cary Elwes — “Knuckles” (Paramount+)

Will Ferrell — “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” (Netflix)

Flea — “Painting with John” (Max)

Zack Fox — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Shane Gillis — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Darren Gilshenan — “Colin From Accounts” (Paramount+)

Tony Goldwyn — “Hacks” (Max)

Ryan Gosling — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Graham Greene — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Saverio Guerra — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Jake Gyllenhaal — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Sean Hayes — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Troy Iwata — “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Josh Johnson — “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Doug Jones — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Kevin Kane — “Life & Beth” (Hulu)

Keegan-Michael Key — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Guz Khan — “The Gentlemen” (Netflix)

Richard Kind — “Girls5eva” (Netflix)

Greg Kinnear — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Don Lake — “Ted” (Peacock)

Hal Linden — “Hacks” (Max)

Simu Liu — “The Other Two” (Max)

Christopher Lloyd — “Hacks” (Max)

Christopher MacDonald — “Hacks” (Max)

Jason Mantzoukas — “Twisted Metal” (Peacock)

Merrick McCartha — “Act Your Age” (BET+)

Zahn McClarnon — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Josh Meyers — “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Jason Mamoa — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Lamorne Morris — “Ghosts” (CBS)

John Mulaney — “The Bear” (FX)

Kunal Nayyar — “Night Court” (NBC)

Conan O’Brien — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Bob Odenkirk — “The Bear” (FX)

Nick Offerman — “The Conners” (ABC)

Ben Palacios — “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

Bronson Pinchot — “Our Flag Means Death” (Max)

Will Poulter — “The Bear” (FX)

Frankie Quiñones — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Sendhil Ramamurthy — “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Jason Ritter — “Gen V” (Prime Video)

Avi Rothman — “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

Andre Royo — “With Love” (Prime Video)

Andy Samberg — “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” (Netflix)

Adam Scott — “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Jerry Seinfeld — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Wallace Shawn — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Charlie Sheen — “Bookie” (Max)

Sturgill Simpson — “The Righteous Gemstones” (Max)

Bruce Springsteen — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Aaron Staton — “Based on a True Story” (Peacock)

Wes Studi — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Lamont Thompson — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Vince Vaughn — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Shea Whigham — “The Righteous Gemstones” (Max)

Bradley Whitford — “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Chris Witaske — “The Bear” (FX)

Elijah Wood — “I’m a Virgo” (Prime Video)

Ramy Youssef — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Caroline Aaron — “Ghosts” (CBS)

Jane Adams — “Hacks” (Max)

Tatyana Ali — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Bobbi Baker — “Rap Shit” (Max)

Vanessa Bayer — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Candice Bergen — “And Just Like That…” (Max)

Mayim Bialik — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Diana Cherkas — “Tires” (Netflix)

Catherine Cohen — “Girls5eva” (Netflix)

Olivia Colman — “The Bear” (FX)

Whitney Cummings — “Physical” (Apple TV+)

Jamie Lee Curtis — “The Bear” (FX)

Francesca Delbanco — “Platonic” (Apple TV+)

Gabrielle Dennis — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Claudia Doumit — “Gen V” (Prime Video)

Minnie Driver — “Our Flag Means Death” (Max)

Ayo Edebiri — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Hannah Einbinder — “Julia” (Max)

Ellia English — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Morgan Fairchild — “I’m a Virgo” (Prime Video)

Tina Fey — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Chloe Fineman — “Twisted Metal” (Peacock)

Ana Gasteyer — “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Peri Gilpin — “Frasier” (Paramount+)

Lily Gladstone — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Christina Hendricks — “Hacks” (Max)

Jackie Hoffman — “Night Court” (NBC)

Jackie Hoffman — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kaniehtiio Horn — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Jayne Houdyshell — “Only Murders in the Building” (FX)

Helen Hunt — “Hacks” (Max)

Gillian Jacobs — “The Bear” (FX)

Allison Janney — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Dakota Johnson — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Penny Johnson Jerald — “Ted” (Peacock)

Rachel Bay Jones — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Grace Kuhlenschmidt — “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Sanaa Lathan — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Adriane Lenox — “Girls5eva” (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis — “So Help Me Todd”

Dua Lipa — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Lori Loughlin — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Jane Lynch — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Roma Maffia — “Bookie” (Max)

Andrea Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Annie Maynard — “Colin From Accounts” (Max)

Kate McKinnon — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Ingrid Michaelson — “Girls5eva” (Netflix)

Kate Micucci — “Night Court” (NBC)

Martha Millan — “The Gentlemen” (Netflix)

Sienna Miller — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Colby Minifie — “Gen V” (Prime Video)

Keyla Monterroso Mejia — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Niecy Nash-Betts — “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Kaitlin Olson — “Hacks” (Max)

Sarah Paulson — “The Bear” (FX)

Melissa Peterman — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Busy Phillips — “With Love” (Prime Video)

Lidia Porto — “Not Dead Yet” (ABC)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Phylicia Rashad — “Diarra from Detriot” (BET+)

Maya Rudolph — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Amy Sedaris — “Life & Beth” (Hulu)

Marissa Shankar — “Ted” (Peacock)

Iliza Shlesinger — “The Righteous Gemstones” (Max)

J. Smith Cameron — “Hacks” (Max)

Octavia Spencer — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Emma Stone — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Lusia Strus — “The Other Two” (Max)

Stephanie Styles — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

Cree Summer — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sydney Sweeney — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Janet Varney — “Platonic” (Apple TV+)

Lisa Vidal — “With Love” (Prime Video)

Alisha Wainwright — “Platonic” (Apple TV+)

Marsha Warfield — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Kristen Wiig — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

More Information (Guest Acting)

More Information (Guest Acting)





2023 category winners:

Guest Comedy Actor: Sam Richardson – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Guest Comedy Actress: Judith Light — “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Guest Drama Actor: Nick Offerman — “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Guest Drama Actress: Storm Reid — “The Last of Us” (HBO)

2024 Emmy Awards Calendar and Timeline (all dates are subject to change)

Eligibility period: June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024

Feb. 29: Submissions open

May 9: Deadline for programs identifying as Primetime programming to upload all entry materials.

June 13: Nominations-round voting begins

June 24: Nominations-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PT

June 28 – July 8: Voting for peer group-specific top ten rounds panels (if applicable)

July 17: Primetime Emmy nominations are announced.

July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

August 5: Find-round videos available for viewing.

August 15: Final-round voting begins.

August 26: Final-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PST.

Sept. 7-8: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala

Sunday, Sept. 15: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards to air on ABC.

Emmy Prediction Categories

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, commonly known as the Emmys, are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Established in 1949, these celebrate outstanding achievements in American primetime television. The Emmys are categorized into three divisions: the Primetime Emmy Awards for performance and production excellence; the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, recognizing achievements in artistry and craftsmanship; and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which honor significant engineering and technological advancements. The eligibility period typically extends from June 1 to May 31 each year. The Television Academy hosts the Emmys and has over 20,000 members across 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans and executives.

