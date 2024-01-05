Golden Globes 2024 - live: Presenters announced as build-up begins ahead of star-studded ceremony

The Golden Globes are back with a blowout, televised ceremony on Sunday (7 January).

The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.

However, this year, the Globes are back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. The starry ceremony will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and is hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

On Friday, the Globes announced its full roster of awards presenters, which includes Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more.

Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight nominations followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are expected to arrive on the catwalk from 2pm Pacific Time (10pm GMT). The ceremony will then get underway at 5pm PT (1am GMT).

Follow along for live updates below.

19:05 , Tom Murray

The full list of presenters for this year’s ceremony has been announced.

Presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Will Ferrell.

Meanwhile, US comedian Jo Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year’s comedy film Easter Sunday, is on hosting duty for the first time.

✨ THIS SUNDAY ✨ Matt Damon is presenting at the #GoldenGlobes and you don't want to miss it!



✨ THIS SUNDAY ✨ Matt Damon is presenting at the #GoldenGlobes and you don't want to miss it!

Tune in at 8 ET | 5 PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus 🎤

Welcome to The Independent’s 2024 Golden Globes live blog!

18:58 , Tom Murray

Hello and welcome! I’m The Independent’s US Culture News editor based in Los Angeles and I’ll be guiding you through Sunday’s ceremony in person, on the ground.

My tuxedo has been rented and I’m extremely excited to see what this 2024 ceremony has in store. It promises to be a very important show for the Globes after its aforementioned, 2021 PR disaster – so I’m expecting all the stops to be pulled out.

Thanks for joining us!