2024 Presidential Election Debate Schedule: Dates, Times, Who’ll Be There And Who Won’t

UPDATED, 9:20 AM: Two debates between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump were announced this morning less than an hour apart. The first is slated for June 27 on CNN, and the second will be hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10.

Both debates will take place before the already-scheduled general election debates, the schedule of which is outlined below. CNN boss Mark Thompson announced the June 27 debate — the earliest debate in a presidential campaign in history — at the Warner Bros Discovery Upfront Wednesday. The match-up will take place in Atlanta at 9 p.m. ET without a studio audience, airing live on the cable news network in addition to CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and CNN.com. Moderators have yet to be announced.

Biden confirmed his acceptance of the invitation to the ABC Sept. 10 debate via X, formerly known as Twitter.

I've also received and accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10th.



Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

Media-wise, the 2024 presidential election crosses the official starting line with debate season, and this cycle the contenders on the Republican side, including a multiple-indicted former POTUS, looked to beat Democrat Joe Biden and take over the White House.

In the end, as expected, Biden and former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in their respective primary campaigns, each clinching March 12. Biden was all but unchallenged, and Trump dominated a field that whittled to zero after former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley ended her campaign following Super Tuesday.

Trump opted out of all the GOP debates but despite his sundry legal woes remained out of reach in all polling and in all primaries (the exception: Haley won Vermont on Super Tuesday), picking off a field that at at its peak included Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Only Haley and DeSantis made it to what ended up being the last GOP primary debate, on January 10 ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Biden, meanwhile, was briefly challenged when Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips threw their hats in the ring, as did Marianne Williamson, Cenk Uygur and Jason Palmer. Kennedy shifted out in October to run as an independent; Phillips ended his campaign in early March.

Below is the official schedule of dates, times, locations set aside for the general election debates, which will come after the Republican National Convention in July and the Democratic National Convention in August.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates sets the schedule, which includes three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, all starting at 9 ET and to last 90 minutes commercial-free.

See the schedule below and check back for updates.

General Election Debates

Thursday, June 27, 2024

City: Atlanta, GA

Networks: CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and CNN.com

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Moderators: TBA

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

City: TBA

Networks: ABC

Time: TBA

Moderators: TBA

Monday, September 16, 2024

City (Venue): San Marcos, TX (Texas State University)

Networks: TBA

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Moderators: TBA

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

City (Venue): Petersburg, VA (Virginia State University)

Networks: TBA

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Moderators: TBA

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

City (Venue): Salt Lake City (University of Utah)

Networks: TBA

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Moderators: TBA

Vice Presidential

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

City (Venue): Easton, PA (Lafayette College)

Networks: TBA

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Moderators: TBA

Republican Primary Debates

Sunday, January 21

City (Venue): Henniker, NH (New England College)

Network: CNN

Note: This debate was canceled because neither Nikki Haley or Donald Trump would commit to appear.

Thursday, January 18

City (Venue): Manchester, NH (Saint Anselm College)

Network: ABC, WMUR-TV

Note: This debate was canceled because neither Nikki Haley or Donald Trump would commit to appear.

Wednesday, January 10

City (Venue): Des Moines, IA (Drake University)

Network: CNN

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Moderators: Jake Tapper, Dana Bash

Participants: Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Wednesday, December 6

City (Venue): Tuscaloosa, AL (University of Alabama)

Networks: NewsNation, The CW (Eastern and Central time zones), Rumble, SiriusXM

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Moderators: Megyn Kelly, Elizabeth Vargas, Eliana Johnson

Participants: Former Gov. Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Wednesday, November 8

City (Venue): Miami (Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County)

Networks: NBC News, Rumble, Universo, Peacock

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Moderators: NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, Salem Radio Network’s Hugh Hewitt

Participants: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R-DC)

Wednesday, September 27

City (Venue): Simi Valley, CA (Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum)

Networks: Fox Business, Univision (simulcast on Fox News/Fox Nation)

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Moderators: Fox News Media’s Stuart Varney and Dana Perino, Univision’s Ilia Calderón

Participants: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

Wednesday, August 23

City (Venue): Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Arena)

Networks: Fox News, Rumble

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Moderators: Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum

Participants: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Democratic Primary Debates

None scheduled.

