2025 Oscar Predictions in Every Category

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ Climbs While ‘Wicked’ Flies in Updated Predictions

2025 Oscars Predictions: All Categories

EMILIA PEREZ, Zoe Saldana, 2024. © Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

Weekly Commentary (Updated Oct. 31, 2024) : Sean Baker’s “Anora” has been working the festival circuit and has been a word-of-mouth hit everywhere it’s stopped.

It was rumored to be one of the first movies to sell out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which screened earlier this week. Star Mikey Madison was on hand to receive the breakthrough award for her work as the title character.

At the same time, Jon M. Chu’s anticipated “Wicked” had its first social reactions drop earlier this week. The film is poised to become a blockbuster hit and could be a viable candidate for several Oscar categories, including best picture.

The screening of “Gladiator II” two weeks ago has instantly thrust the Paramount Pictures epic into the Oscar conversation, with the film positioned as a strong contender in several categories, including supporting actor frontrunner Denzel Washington, a two-time Academy Award winner.

Paramount Pictures also has their acquired drama “September 5,” which won the Audience Award at the Middleburg Film Festival, tying with Focus Features’ religious thriller “Conclave.” In the latter’s case, it could also mark the beginning of a stealth best picture winner if the momentum continues.

The latest updates to the Oscar predictions are below.

Top 4 projected nomination leaders (films): “Gladiator II” (12); “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Pérez” (9); “Dune: Part Two” and “Conclave” (8)

Top 4 projected nomination leaders (studios): Netflix (17); A24 and Paramount Pictures (13); Focus Features (10); Warner Bros. (8)

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2. All movie listings, titles, distributors, and credited artisans are not final and are subject to change.

*** = PREDICTED WINNER

(All predicted nominees listed below are in alphabetical order)

Best Picture

Best Picture





“Anora” (Neon) ***

“Blitz” (Apple Original Films)

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Room Next Door” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Director

Director





Jacques Audiard

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Sean Baker

“Anora” (Neon)

Edward Berger

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

Brady Corbet

“The Brutalist” (A24)

Ridley Scott ***

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Actor

Actor





Adrien Brody

“The Brutalist” (A24)

Daniel Craig

“Queer” (A24)

Colman Domingo

“Sing Sing” (A24)

Ralph Fiennes ***

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

Paul Mescal

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Actress

Actress





Karla Sofía Gascón

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Angelina Jolie

“Maria” (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman

“Babygirl” (A24)

Mikey Madison ***

“Anora” (Neon)

Tilda Swinton

“The Room Next Door” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actor





Yura Borisov

“Anora” (Neon)

Kieran Culkin

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Guy Pearce

“The Brutalist” (A24)

Stanley Tucci

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

Denzel Washington ***

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Supporting Actress

Supporting Actress





Danielle Deadwyler

“The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Ariana Grande

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Saoirse Ronan

“Blitz” (Apple Original Films)

Isabella Rossellini

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

Zoe Saldaña ***

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Original Screenplay

Original Screenplay





“Anora” (Neon) ***

Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” (A24)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

“Hard Truths” (Bleecker Street)

Mike Leigh

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Jesse Eisenberg

“September 5” (Paramount Pictures)

Moritz Binder, Alex David, Tim Fehlbaum

Adapted Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay





“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

James Mangold, Jay Cocks

“Conclave” (Focus Features) ***

Peter Straughan

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Jacques Audiard

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Peter Craig, David Scarpa

“The Room Next Door” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Pedro Almodóvar

Animated Feature

Animated Feature





“Flow” (Janus Films and Sideshow)

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman

“Inside Out 2” (Pixar)

Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films)

Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham

“The Wild Robot” (DreamWorks Animation) ***

Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Production Design

Production Design





“Blitz” (Apple Original Films)

Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock

“The Brutalist” (A24)

Judy Becker

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures) ***

Arthur Max, Elli Griff

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Nathan Crowley

Cinematography

Cinematography





“The Brutalist” (A24)

Lol Crawley

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

Stéphane Fontaine

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.) ***

Greig Fraser

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

John Mathieson

“Nosferatu” (Focus Features)

Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design

Costume Design





“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Jacqueline West

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Janty Yates

“Maria” (Netflix)

Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Nosferatu” (Focus Features)

Linda Muir

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures) ***

Paul Tazewell

Film Editing

Film Editing





“Anora” (Neon)

Sean Baker

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

Nick Emerson

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Joe Walker

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Juliette Welfling

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures) ***

Sam Restivo, Claire Simpson

Makeup and Hairstyling

Makeup and Hairstyling







“A Different Man” (A24)

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.) ***

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Substance” (Mubi)

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Sound

Sound





“Blitz” (Apple Original Films)

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures) ***

Visual Effects

Visual Effects





“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures) ***

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (20th Century Studios)

“Mufasa: The Lion King” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Original Score

“The Brutalist” (A24) ***

Daniel Blumberg

“Challengers” (Amazon/MGM)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Clément Ducol, Camille

“The Room Next Door” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Alberto Iglesias

“The Wild Robot” (DreamWorks Animation)

Kris Bowers

Original Song

Original Song







“Blitz” (Apple Original Films)

“Winter Coat” by Nicholas Britell, Steve McQueen, and Taura Stinson

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) ***

“Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille

“The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

“The Journey” by Diane Warren

“The Wild Robot” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Kiss the Sky” by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi

“Will & Harper” (Netflix)

“Harper and Will Go West” by Sean Douglas, Kristen Wiig & Josh Greenbaum

Documentary Feature

Documentary Feature





“Black Box Diaries” (MTV Documentary Films)

dir. Shiori Itô

“Dahomey” (Mubi)

dir. Mati Diop

“Daughters” (Netflix) ***

dir. Angela Patton, Natalie Rae

“No Other Land” (ImmerGuteFilme)

dirs. Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning

“Sugarcane” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

dir. Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie

International Feature

International Feature





“Dahomey” from Senegal (Mubi)

dir. Mati Diop

“Emilia Pérez” from France (Netflix) ***

dir. Jacques Audiard

“Grand Tour” from Portugal (Mubi)

dir. Miguel Gomes

“I’m Still Here” from Brazil (Sony Pictures Classics)

dir. Walter Salles

“The Seed of a Sacred Fig” from Germany (Neon)

dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

