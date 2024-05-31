27 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (May 25-31)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Sometimes dogs will bark at me while I’m delivering packages and I can just tell their heart isn’t in it. They’re just doing their job. And they’re a little sick of it — wyatt (@babymakeitfart) May 28, 2024

Zac Efron in The Iron Claw https://t.co/rgtRmxrWNV — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 26, 2024

This is Brady. He got caught sitting on the stairs like a human. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/Eyz7yi7M2j — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 30, 2024

i thought Doggy style was being loyal to each other. you guys are gross — shell (@p4dft) May 26, 2024

all she does is piss me off pic.twitter.com/1prkEOpy2F — cora (@derhausputz) May 26, 2024

Multiple times per day, my paraplegic cat signals to me that she wants to climb one of her cat trees, so I hook a finger under the waistband of her diaper and hoist up her backside, and she immediately takes off towards the closest tower and front-paw parkours to the top. — The Tweedy Mutant (@the_tweedy) May 29, 2024

Bianca spent three weeks at grandma’s house while I was traveling and now she is back home and absolutely furious with me pic.twitter.com/eZKTeY9YVl — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) May 29, 2024

he’s gonna be a star pic.twitter.com/4tT3Xgim4J — cats being weird little guys 👅 (@weirdlilguys) May 29, 2024

my cat when I close a door pic.twitter.com/fTko3P5TKC — caitlin (@caitalopram) May 30, 2024

There's no sight more heartwarming than that of my dog springing out of bed to greet each new day with the light of optimism in her eyes, as if the rising sun brings with it the promise of untold excitement and adventure, before she climbs onto the couch and sleeps for ten hours. — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 26, 2024

my sister is visiting from Oklahoma and her kindergartener growled when he saw us and she said “Oh, sorry, he’s at the age where he’s not a boy he’s a cat.” And we said OH MY GOODNESS, are you a wild cat or a house cat and he was a house cat — 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) May 30, 2024

This is the single worst animal fight I’ve ever seen bro lmaooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/gdOByOR7JD — Drake Maye is QB 1 🥰 (@June__NYC) May 27, 2024

so called “free thinkers” when they hear the word “sit” pic.twitter.com/of6ZAacIwC — al (@local__celeb) May 25, 2024

When someone types “heheheh” this is what I envision… pic.twitter.com/Zgv34a7mbE — Amber (@AmberD1116) May 28, 2024

I want this leaf 😾🌿 pic.twitter.com/lrYo4R8pS5 — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) May 29, 2024

Biscuit has always had a strong hat game. pic.twitter.com/axlgAHfwH3 — Geoff (@kwoade) May 27, 2024

When you lie on your resume and still get the job. pic.twitter.com/8uXSsudUeY — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) May 30, 2024

I’m not gonna be one of those people who gets to the end of my life and wishes I’d spent more time holding my cat’s feets so he could have a nice nap on my lap. No, I’m gonna hold those feets while I’ve got the chance! pic.twitter.com/IEAYHZNKQu — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) May 28, 2024

Being a dog must be wild, everyone you meet is your masseuse — Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) May 28, 2024

He's not a fan of the slow feed dog bowl. pic.twitter.com/TizfhpSxff — B&S (@_B___S) May 30, 2024

ain’t that always the way https://t.co/ps100Eo2oP — faboolah (@azninthesun) May 28, 2024

Me trying to learn a TikTok dance. 🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/10Xh2chVz5 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 29, 2024

Suddenly infinitely more impressed by everyone walking their dogs who can muster the restraint to NOT sing little songs to them as they wander around together. This task feels impossible. I sing to Myotis all day long. Gremmie is too cute to not sing to. pic.twitter.com/EBNup89Cis — Sarah McAnulty, Ph.D (@SarahMackAttack) May 27, 2024

do not disturb the ice cream keeper 😡 pic.twitter.com/wEoIkVYVl5 — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) May 30, 2024

