3 dead, 1 in critical condition following crash in Fredericton

Three people have died and another has critical injuries after a crash early Sunday in Fredericton. (Gary Moore/CBC file photo - image credit)

Three people are dead, one person is in critical condition and another is being treated for minor injuries following a fatal crash early Sunday on Fredericton's north side.

The crash happened around the 700 block of Douglas Ave at 1 a.m.

Fredericton police believe the car was travelling at a high rate of speed when it hit a tree and then landed on another car, which was parked and had an unspecified number of occupants inside.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the tree and two occupants died at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to hospital, one in critical condition.

No information was provided on the ages of those involved in the crash.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased, and those impacted by the accident," Chief Martin Gaudet said in a statement from Fredericton police.

Police say the occupants of the parked vehicle sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is underway, according to police.