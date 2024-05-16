3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Tennessee: 'A Tragic Scene'

The crash happened around noon on May 15 in Franklin, the FAA said

Nicole Hester / The Tennessean First responders pictured after three people were killed in a small plane crashed in Williamson County, Tenn. on May 15

Three people have died after a small plane crashed in Franklin, Tennessee.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, May 15, in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road just after 12 p.m. local time, Williamson County Fire/Rescue confirmed in a statement on Facebook.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement that it was a single-engine Beechcraft V35 that went down and three people were onboard. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating.

The NTSB confirmed to PEOPLE that the aircraft "crashed after experiencing an in-flight break up over a half mile radius."

Nicole Hester / The Tennessean A helicopter takes flight near where three people died in a plane crash in Tenn.

Per ABC News, Williamson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said there were no survivors from the crash during a press briefing on May 15.

He added that it "does appear that the plane did break up in the air."

Calling the incident "a tragic scene," Elrod said that the debris field is "rather large." "We're unsure exactly where the crash started and where it ended," he said, according to the outlet.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information.

According to ABC News, CBS News and the Associated Press, the plane was on its way to Louisville, Kentucky after leaving Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Nicole Hester / The Tennessean A flag declaring evidence is seen near where three people died in a plane crash in Williamson County, Tenn.

Elrod stated people had been reporting debris on their properties, but said there had been no damage to any structures, ABC News reported.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Per the AP, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Jill Burgin said they had received a 911 call just after noon on May 15.

“He just said a possible plane crash, but he didn’t have a lot of details,” Burgin said during the briefing, according to the outlet.

“He just heard a sound and saw debris so that’s all the information he gave,” Burgin added.

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency director Todd Horton said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, working as part of unified command with WCSO and WCFR, assisted with search efforts, media requests, and coordination after the tragic reports of a plane crash."

"Our hearts go out to the family members of the victims. Further comments will be released by, or in coordination with NTSB officials as appropriate," Horton added.



